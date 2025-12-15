From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph

It is 4pm in Kisumu West, the clouds heavy and promising rain a welcome change after weeks of scorching sun across the region. As the wind gathers, I arrive at the modest but warm compound of Mama and Baba Triplets in Tiengre.
Before I can knock, three girls rush to the gate, moving in perfect synchrony, smiling alike, dressed identically. Their resemblance is unmistakable, the kind only siblings who have shared not just a womb but a journey of survival can possess.
Thelma, Amanda and Juliana are more than children; they are living testaments to resilience, hope and the power of determined parenting. They recently turned 10 years old.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login