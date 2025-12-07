Triple threat of HIV, teen pregnancies and violence threatens Kenya's youth

Participants march along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City during celebrations to mark World AIDS Day, on December 1, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Doreen Nafula, 19, a teen who recently sat for her KCSE Exams, is among many youths who are the least concerned about HIV infections. When asked if she has ever had an HIV test done, she exclaims loudly and rubbishes the question. “Why would I? And how would I do so if I wanted to? I am even scared of the idea,” she says.

However, she acknowledges that she has received civic education on HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in school several times from her teachers.