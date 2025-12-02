Alarm as HIV infection among teenagers rises in Siaya

Non-governmental organisations and youth groups march in Kakamega streets to mark World Aids Day, on December 1, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Siaya County has raised concerns over persistently high new HIV infections, particularly among adolescents, even as the region celebrates remarkable progress in combating the epidemic.

The warning came during the county’s World AIDS Day commemoration, which brought together health officials, development partners, and community members to reflect on achievements and chart the way forward.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Martin Konyango, County Executive Committee Member for Health, Kennedy Oruenjo highlighted that while Siaya’s HIV prevalence has dropped from 26 per cent in 2016 to a projected 9.8 per cent in 2025, new infections remain unacceptably high.

He noted that teenage pregnancy rates of 21 per cent and gender-based violence at 24 per cent continue to heighten the vulnerability of the youth to HIV.

“Unless we deliberately target adolescents and young people with bold interventions, epidemic control may remain out of reach,” said Oruenjo.

The event marked under the theme “Overcoming Disruptions and Transforming the AIDS Response” and the national theme “One Goal, One Race – Ending HIV in Adolescents and Young People,” also emphasized the urgent need for stronger domestic financing.

With donor support dwindling, Oruenjo urged local systems and communities to take collective responsibility for sustaining life-saving HIV services.

Residents were encouraged to enroll under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to access affordable outpatient services. Inpatient care through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) will involve means testing, aligning with government efforts to achieve universal health coverage and reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The event featured integrated health services, including TB screening, HIV testing, free eye checkups, and health education sessions, reflecting a holistic approach to public health.

"Siaya County remains committed to ending HIV/AIDS through strengthened partnerships, improved service delivery, and sustained community engagement, particularly among its youth," said Oruenjo.