Kenya records increase in new HIV infections

HIV blood sample. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Barely four years from the set timeframe for eliminating HIV/AIDS, new data shows that Kenya is experiencing an increase in both new HIV cases and Aids-related deaths.

Data from the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) shows that 19,991 new infections were recorded in 2024, representing a 19 per cent increase from 16,752 cases in 2023.

Of the new infections, 4,349 were children aged zero to 14 years, while 32 per cent of all new HIV infections occurred among adolescents and young people aged 10 to 24 years.