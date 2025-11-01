×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya Red Cross Institute marks 11th graduation, welcomes new humanitarian health workforce

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 13h ago | 2 min read
  Secretary General Kenya Red Cross Society Ahmed Idris during 11th graduation ceremony of 240 students in health and emergency response courses at the Kenya Red Cross Training Institute on October 31 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Red Cross Training Institute (KRCTI) on Friday held its 11th Graduation Ceremony in Nairobi, celebrating 241 students who completed health and emergency response courses under the theme “We Care for Humanity.”

The Class of 2025 included 90 graduates with Advanced Certificates in Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), 61 with Diplomas in Paramedicine, and 90 with Certificates in Health Care Assistance (HCA).

The graduates also took their professional oaths, pledging to uphold the highest standards of service and humanitarian commitment.

KRCTI Principal Monica Orero congratulated the graduates for their resilience and dedication to their studies.

“You have gone through rigorous training to become competent humanitarian health workers,” she said. “As you go out to serve, remember that service to humanity is the heart of our mission.”

Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth commended the Kenya Red Cross for its continued partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“Together we can improve access to emergency care and build a healthier, safer Kenya,” he said.

Student leader Daniel Karanja expressed gratitude to the institution’s faculty and leadership for their guidance throughout the training period.

“We thank our instructors for shaping us not just with skills, but with values that define a true humanitarian,” he said.

“We pledge to serve with professionalism, empathy and compassion.”

Representing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority, Timothy Nyongesa praised KRCTI for maintaining quality and compliance with national training standards.

“The institute continues to play a key role in building a skilled workforce for Kenya’s health and emergency sectors,” he said, noting that such training enhances service delivery in both urban and rural areas.

Kenya Red Cross Governor Geoffrey Korir encouraged the graduates to uphold the Red Cross principles of humanity, neutrality and voluntary service.

“A Red Crosser is not defined by the uniform, but by the heart to serve,” he said.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris reminded the graduates of their role in strengthening community resilience.

“You are joining a global movement that responds when others retreat,” he said. “Carry these values with courage and compassion wherever you go.”

 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya Red Cross Institute marks 11th graduation, welcomes new humanitarian health workforce
Kenya Red Cross Institute marks 11th graduation, welcomes new humanitarian health workforce
Next article
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
.

Similar Articles

SHA proposes higher treatment limit for cancer patients
By Selina Mutua 2025-10-30 13:43:02
SHA proposes higher treatment limit for cancer patients
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-10-30 12:28:33
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation
By Patrick Vidija 2025-10-30 09:10:00
Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation
.

Latest Articles

Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
Tech & Innovation
By Selina Mutua
2025-10-31 17:02:11
Premium
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
2025-10-31 07:00:00
SHA proposes higher treatment limit for cancer patients
Health & Science
By Selina Mutua
2025-10-30 13:43:02
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Health & Science
By Lillian Mutavi
2025-10-30 12:28:33
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyans in diaspora to get health cover
By Bernard Orwongo 2025-10-30 00:00:00
Kenyans in diaspora to get health cover
>Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-29 17:19:07
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
>Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
By Maryann Anyango Muganda 2025-10-29 11:33:42
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
>Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-10-29 11:28:57
Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved