State issues alert over uninspected meat during festive season

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 41m ago | 2 min read
 Members of the public view carcasses of some of the six donkeys that were found slaughtered in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Ministry of Agriculture and livestock has issued an advisory against the illegal meat trade during the festive season.

In a letter addressed to the Council of Governors, the Director of Veterinary Services warned that unscrupulous individuals often exploit the holiday period to distribute uninspected meat. The Ministry admitted that this illegal trade is rampant, noting a recurring trend of unauthorised slaughter and transport during December.

“The festive season often sees an increase in illegal slaughter, transport and sale of uninspected meat by unscrupulous individuals, a trend observed in previous years,” Dr Abraham Sangula, from the directorate of veterinary services wrote.

“These illegal activities expose consumers to unhygienic meat and meat products which acts as the source of spread of harmful microorganisms, drug residues, and other contaminants, thereby endangering their health,” he added.

To mitigate these risks, the Directorate directed County Governments to ensure that food animals are slaughtered only in licensed facilities under the supervision of authorised inspecting officers. Under these regulations, all meat must be officially stamped and transported in licensed containers accompanied by a valid Certificate of Transport.

The advisory comes days after the recent exposé by The Standard, which uncovered a highly organized syndicate specialising in the slaughter of dead and sick cattle. Despite the existence of the Meat Control Act, the investigation revealed how the network exploits legal loopholes and limited enforcement capacity to turn diseased carcasses into profitable commodities for butcheries and schools.

In a direct response to these revelations, the Directorate urged counties to bolster surveillance.

“Counties must be extra vigilant. Surveillance should be enhanced in collaboration with other relevant government agencies, and deterrent action must be taken to curb this illegal activity,” Dr Sangula added.

Parallel to the government’s warning, Brooke East Africa, an animal welfare organization, has launched a public health campaign dubbed ‘Nyama Safe Kwa Plate.’ The initiative focuses on the specific dangers of consuming donkey meat sourced from illegal bush slaughters.

“This illegal trade not only threatens public health through exposure to dangerous zoonotic diseases but also undermines food safety systems and animal welfare,” said Dr Raphael Kinoti, CEO of Brooke East Africa.

The campaign urges public and policy actors to stay informed and vigilant about the laws and regulations governing the livestock sectors.

