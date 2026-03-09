Kajiado locals 'redirect' river flowing to Tanzania: And it is paying off

Kenyatta Oloitiptip stands atop one of the dykes as he explains stormwater movement from the hills of Ol-Donyo-Orok down the Olgulului plains and into Tanzania. [Gardy Chacha, Standard]

The first day of October 2022 in Ng’atatoek, Kajiado County, was dry and hot. You could turn a whole three-sixty-degrees and barely catch a glimpse of green: it was all hues of brown.

It was the height of the 2022 drought. By then, according to Gideon Parsanga, the sub-chief of the location, herders within his area of jurisdiction had lost over 7,000 animals to the drought between June and October.