Negotiation to end Kiambu strike resumes after Mr Odinga's burial

Doctors dump coffins at Kiambu county headquarters to express their frustrations over neonatal deaths in hospitals following the prolonged strike. [File, Standard]

Efforts to end the prolonged doctors’ strike in Kiambu County have resumed after a week of stalemate, as county officials and union representatives return to the negotiating table.

The talks, which had been temporarily suspended following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, have brought together key stakeholders and policymakers in a bid to resolve the five-month-long industrial action that has crippled healthcare services.

On Monday, representatives from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) met with the Chief of Staff in the County Government of Kiambu to strike a deal aimed at paving the way for a return-to-work formula.

The Chief of Staff is expected to brief Governor Kimani Wamatangi on the progress made before the agreement can be signed and doctors resume duty.

“Doctors in branch office met Chief of Staff, and we were able to agree on principle. We expect the official to meet the governor to brief him on the process, and if the governor gives an okay, we shall be able to draft a return to work formula, sign it, allowing doctors to report back to their respective work stations,” said KMPDU Deputy Secretary General Dr Dennis Miskellah.

The striking force has accused the county government of failing to provide a comprehensive medical cover, delaying promotions, withholding salaries, failing to remit union fees, and presiding over an acute shortage of doctors.

The stalled negotiation process to find a solution drew national attention amid growing calls for intervention by the Council of Governor (CoG), the National Assembly Health Committee, and Kiambu County Assembly.

Miskellah said doctors were also invited to appear before CoG on Friday last week, but the schedule was cancelled following Mr Odinga’s death.

“We are waiting to appear before CoG, but we are not certain when this shall be after cancellation of the prior meeting. We shall follow up to know the way forward on the matter,” said the official.

Miskellah emphasised that there should be no shifting of goalposts between the county government and the doctors, warning that past agreements have been ignored by the governor.

“If the governor is serious about ending the strike, we are ready to have our members report back. We hope there shall be white smoke on this,” he said.

He cautioned against any form of victimisation of doctors, insisting that the county must also pay all pending union dues.

“They are keen on victimising the union and its members. We cannot tell doctors to return to work if they feel threatened. If the county agrees to stop intimidation and honour its obligations, we will move forward,” said Miskellah.

The official further noted that Governor Wamatangi had been vocal in supporting democracy, particularly following the death of Mr Odinga, where he sponsored media adverts celebrating the late leader’s legacy.

“Unions are entitled to the freedom of labour. They are agents of democracy—values Baba fought for. If the governor claims to be Baba’s supporter, he must adhere to what Baba stood for. You cannot speak from both sides of your mouth,” said Miskellah.

Last Tuesday, the striking doctors, led by Kiambu KMPDU branch chairperson Dr James Githinji, petitioned the National Assembly Health Committee to intervene and help resolve the stalemate that has crippled healthcare services in the county.

The doctors lamented that all previous attempts to engage county leadership had failed, leaving hospitals understaffed and residents without essential medical care.

The petition was received by the committee chairperson, Dr James Nyikal, who acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying the prolonged strike had become a national concern.

“We have seen doctors on strike, and reports indicate that mothers and children have died as a result. Even if one person dies, it is a national issue. We shall process this petition urgently through the Speaker and address it as a matter of priority,” said Dr Nyikal.

Meanwhile, Members of the Kiambu County Assembly who accompanied the doctors during the presentation of the petition also called for dialogue between Governor Wamatangi and the striking medics.

James Kamau, a Kiambu MCA, said the stand-off has left residents desperate for medical care.

“Our people are suffering and dying because they are receiving minimal services. The governor should stop chest-thumping and sit down with the union and other leaders to find a solution,” said the MCA.

Kamau urged the governor to embrace dialogue with all leaders, noting that most specialised doctors remain on strike, paralysing operations in key hospitals.

He further called on Members of Parliament and Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa to take up their oversight roles to ensure smooth health operations in the county.

“We have seen people suffer because there is no medicine and few professionals at work. The governor should stop chest-thumping. We ask all leaders to take a moderate position so that the people of Kiambu are sorted,” said Kamau.

Lari MP Mburu Kahangara echoed the call for immediate action, saying both national and county governments must urgently resolve the impasse.

“We stand in solidarity with the doctors. Our people are suffering, especially newborns and mothers. We appeal to the Health Cabinet Secretary and the governor to intervene and ensure services resume,” said the MP.