Kiambu hospitals brave strike, serve 1.5m patients

KMPDU led by SG Davji Atella, his deputy Dennis Miskellah, and chairman Abidan Mwachi during am meeting with striking Kiambu doctors in Nairobi on July 21st 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Public hospitals in Kiambu County treated more than 1.5 million patients between January and September this year, reflecting a growing influx of clients from neighbouring counties seeking medical services.

County health data shows that 119 public hospitals provided outpatient services to 1,432,087 patients, while 36,932 were admitted during the nine-month period, despite the county’s bed capacity of only 1,600.

During the same period, 22,665 deliveries were recorded in facilities offering maternity services, with an average of 2,100 to 2,600 births each month.

The report comes as talks to end the five-month doctors’ strike resumed after a week-long stalemate. County officials and representatives of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have returned to the negotiating table to finalise a return-to-work formula.

On Monday, KMPDU officials met with the County Chief of Staff to iron out remaining issues. The Chief of Staff is expected to brief Governor Kimani Wamatangi before an agreement is signed.

“We have agreed in principle. Once the governor is briefed and gives his approval, we shall draft and sign the return-to-work formula, allowing doctors to resume duty,” said KMPDU Deputy Secretary-General Dr Dennis Miskellah.

Chief Officer for Health Services Dr Patrick Nyagah clarified that the figures include both new and repeat visits by patients. He said the consistent numbers across months prove that county hospitals have remained operational despite strike claims. Outpatient data shows 157,831 patients were treated in January, 159,801 in February and 168,950 in March. April recorded 156,713 patients, while 170,926 sought care in May.

Even in June, when KMPDU officials and some MPs alleged that no services were being offered due to the strike, 150,798 patients were treated. Numbers remained steady in July (162,275), August (141,191) and September (163,603).

“The average attendance across nine months, including at Thika and Kiambu hospitals, often targeted by propaganda, shows that our facilities have been functional throughout,” said Dr Nyagah. “Not even the alleged strike halted services because we have enough doctors and healthcare staff.”

At Kiambu Level Five Hospital, 202,299 outpatients were treated and 4,789 deliveries recorded between January and September. Of these, 79,758 visits occurred between June and September, the same period the union and some MPs claimed services had collapsed. The facility also admitted 10,442 patients during the period.

At Thika Level Five Hospital, 74,545 outpatients were served between January and May, and 51,277 between June and September, including 14,573 in September alone. The hospital handled 4,935 deliveries over the nine months, with 585 in August and 562 in September.

County Executive for Health Dr Elias Maina dismissed claims of a health crisis, saying that after some doctors joined the strike, the county hired nearly 100 new medics to ensure continuity.

Following reports that 136 babies had died at Kiambu and Thika hospitals due to the alleged strike, religious leaders from various faiths toured the facilities on a fact-finding mission. After separate visits, they dismissed the claims as false.

“During our visit to Thika Level 5 Hospital, all maternity and reproductive health services were fully operational,” said Muhammad Shaib, chair of the County Imam Council.

Yasin Liban, chair of the Kiambu Muslim Council, added, “We visited all service points at Kiambu Hospital and confirmed that services were ongoing and the pharmacy was well-stocked.”

The clergy urged leaders to stop politicising health services.

“We appeal to all leaders to work together and not play politics with health matters,” said Rev Robert Ndichu of the Kiambu Clergy Forum.