SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 3 min read
  SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi responds to audit queries when they appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture( PIC-SSAA) Chaired by Emmanuel Wangwe at Bunge Towers, Parliament on October 22, 2025.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) was put on the spot to explain how it spent Sh77 million on legal representation, only to recover Sh13 million, raising concerns over wastage of taxpayers’ money at a time when Kenyans are struggling to access quality healthcare.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture heard that the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), now a liability of SHA, incurred Sh247.9 million in legal expenses, out of which Sh91 million was paid for cases whose estimated value was only Sh13.9 million.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, a representative from the Auditor General’s Office said the amount resulted in an unexplained and unreconciled overpayment of Sh77.6 million.

