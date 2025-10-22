How menopause and andropause are reframing workplace policies and career paths

For many mid-career professionals, the decision to turn down a promotion or retire early often has little to do with ambition and more to do with biology.

Across the world, women and men are navigating menopause and andropause in silence, their symptoms quietly shaping career choices, leadership ambitions and productivity.

As the world marked World Menopause Day on October 18, more organisations are beginning to confront what was once an invisible barrier to workplace equality and employee well-being.

Among them is Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, which has introduced a workplace policy covering both menopause and andropause, making it one of the few employers in Africa to formally recognise midlife health as part of staff inclusion and retention.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), menopause is the permanent cessation of menstruation resulting from the loss of ovarian activity, usually between ages 45 and 55. It may bring hot flashes, fatigue, sleep changes and mood swings that affect quality of life and performance.

For men, the Endocrine Society defines andropause as a gradual testosterone decline that can cause low energy, reduced concentration, depression and decreased motivation.

Although less widely discussed, it can similarly affect men’s performance and confidence at work.

Research by Standard Chartered Bank and the Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC) in the UK shows nearly 47 per cent of women experiencing menopause are less likely to apply for promotions, while one in four (25 per cent) consider leaving work early.

The result is a ‘leaky pipeline,’ meaning women exit mid-career before reaching leadership.

Across Europe and parts of Australia, employers have responded with flexible schedules, awareness training and even dedicated menopause rest spaces.

In Kenya, the topic remains largely unspoken. “Even in Swahili, there isn’t a word for menopause. That tells you how culturally silent it has been,” says Evans Munyori, Head of Human Resources for Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

For years, women have been expected to endure the changes quietly. “Many mistake symptoms for malaria or stress,” he says. “Our parents never talked about it, you just learned to push through.”

That silence has professional consequences. Without support, some employees step back from opportunities or quietly exit the workforce. Yet few Kenyan companies have formal menopause policies.

Introduced globally in 2023, Standard Chartered’s menopause and andropause framework rests on three pillars: proactive health, workplace support and medical inclusion.

Employees are encouraged to take part in wellness activities such as running and walking clubs. Internally, counsellors and 24-hour wellness platforms offer mental and emotional support for staff and their families.

The medical scheme now includes menopause and andropause treatment, extending cover to partners and children up to 25 years old. Flexible working options allow employees to rest or work remotely when symptoms flare.

“We treat adults like adults,” says Munyori. “Flexibility is trust and trust improves productivity.”

Since the rollout, feedback has been positive. With 55 per cent of Standard Chartered Kenya’s workforce being women, Munyori says more are now applying for promotions and regional roles. “We’re seeing women raise their hands for leadership again,” he notes.

The bank also trains managers through sessions called ‘Matters,’ using case studies to help them respond with empathy and practical solutions. “A few naysayers wondered why we’re suddenly talking about menopause,” he says. “But that’s our opportunity to normalise the conversation.”

Munyori says HR leaders across Africa have shown interest in replicating the initiative. “When we rolled it out, many asked, ‘How did you do it?’ My message is simple: it can be done and it should be done.”

Globally, other firms such as Deloitte, Unilever and PwC have introduced similar workplace guidelines. Yet in Africa, few have taken the step. “We need to find African ways of doing this,” he says, “grounded in our own realities.”

Despite progress, awareness remains low. “Some women don’t even know what they’re ailing from,” Munyori says. “They wake up dizzy and think it’s malaria.”

Few general practitioners are trained to recognise menopause or andropause symptoms beyond reproductive health. Munyori believes Kenya needs broader sensitisation through media, workplaces, churches and mosques. “If we could normalise conversations about HIV, we can normalise menopause,” he says.

The most important shift, he adds, is openness. Employees are now sharing their stories, including one request for a “menopause corner” with ice cream. “For years, women were told to just ‘suck it up,’” he says. “But when organisations support their people, they gain loyalty, productivity and humanity.”

As workplaces evolve, such policies could mean the difference between losing seasoned talent and helping professionals thrive at every stage of life.

“This conversation shouldn’t stay in boardrooms,” Munyori adds. “It belongs in every home.”