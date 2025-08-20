×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Experts push for menopause policy and affordable care

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 2w ago | 3 min read
  White Ribbon Alliance Kenya Executive Director Angela Nguku(left), Aga Khan University Psychiatrist, Dean Prof. Lukoye Atwoli(centre) and FIGO President and Reproductive Health Expert Prof.Anne Kihara(right) during the Groundbreaking National Dialogue on Menopause policy and Women Rights in Nairobi on August 20, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Health experts are calling on the government to develop a clear policy framework on menopause, including affordable hormone replacement therapy, routine screening, and integrated mental health services.

Speaking during the historic menopause conference, that menopause has been under discussed health issue for long, despite it impacting millions of Kenyan women, it remains shrouded in stigma, silence, and misinformation, particularly affecting women in rural areas, informal employment marginalised communities.

The event brought together women with lived experiences, health experts, policymakers, civil society, and private sector leaders to ignite a long-overdue national conversation on menopause. Themed “The Pause that Speaks: Voices, Policy and Action,” the conference sought to dismantle stigma, amplify women’s voices, and shape a policy framework to support millions of Kenyan women transitioning through menopause.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung’u shared her journey, highlighting how memory lapses and health scares left her searching for answers.

“Doctors themselves are often not trained to prepare women for this stage of life. Menopause is not just a medical issue; it impacts family life, workplaces, and society at large. It is time we normalise it, just as we did with maternal health,” said Ndung`u.

Suba North MP and national assembly minority party whip Millie Odhiambo underscored the urgency of embedding menopause into Kenya’s health and workplace policies.

“Our Constitution guarantees women equality, dignity, and the right to fair labour practices. These protections must extend to women experiencing menopause,” she said.

On his part, Dr. Edward Serem, Head of the Division of Reproductive and Maternal Health, said the scale of neglect is staggering, with only 4 per cent of health budgets coverinwomen'sen health issues.

“Menopause is not just a private issue; it affects women daily and nightly, impacting health, productivity, and quality of life,” he said. “Yet most of our health facilities are not equipped to manage it properly, and treatment remains unaffordable for many women.”

He pointed to systemic gaps in funding and service delivery.

 “Currently, only four per cent of health budgets go toward women’s health issues. That is shockingly low. We are facing a 1,300 per cent gap compared to what is required to meet actual needs. Unless we invest, women will continue to suffer in silence, “he warned.

Nelly Munyasia, Executive Director of the Reproductive Health Network Kenya (RHNK), called out the silence and neglect surrounding women’s health beyond childbearing, warning that millions of women are left to navigate menopause without guidance or support.

“Communities and health systems often do not prepare women for life stages beyond childbearing,” Munyasia said. “Many women are left to navigate big changes physically, mentally, and socially without information or support.

This silence around women’s health issues creates stigma, isolation, and suffering.”

Highlighting the challenges of menopause, Munyasia stressed that the transition is still shrouded in secrecy. “Menopause is often treated as something to be whispered about, rather than a natural stage of life,” she noted.

 “Women are not prepared for it. No one tells them how their bodies and minds will change.” 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved