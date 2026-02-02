×
HPV vaccine: Jab that could save future of Kenyan girls

Health Opinion
 By Dr Musa Misiani | 3h ago | 2 min read

Cervical cancer should no longer be taking Kenyan women in their most productive years. Yet it still does – quietly, painfully, and often too late.

The tragedy is not only the loss of life, but the fact that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers we face.

Kenya records an estimated 5,845 new cervical cancer cases and 3,591 deaths annually (2023). These are not just numbers. They represent mothers, daughters, colleagues and friends, and families forced into devastating emotional and financial decisions.

As Cervical Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, the message is clear: we must move from awareness to action.

Nearly all cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). While HPV is common and most infections clear naturally, persistent high-risk infection can lead to cellular changes that eventually become cancer.

The HPV vaccine was a scientific breakthrough because it prevents the infection that starts this pathway. Simply put, it trains the immune system to recognise and block HPV before it causes long-term harm.

HPV is also linked to other cancers, including those of the mouth, throat, anus, vulva, vagina and penis. Vaccination therefore protects not only girls, but entire communities.

Globally, the evidence is compelling. Countries that introduced HPV vaccination early are already reporting dramatic reductions in severe cervical disease and cancer. A major national study in England confirmed substantial declines across all socioeconomic groups. This matters because it proves one vital point: HPV vaccination prevents cancer.

Kenya introduced the HPV vaccine into routine immunisation in 2019. In November 2025, the country took a further major step by transitioning to a single-dose schedule, following global evidence reviewed by the World Health Organisation.

This change is transformative. One dose means fewer missed appointments, fewer transport challenges, and easier delivery through schools and health facilities. In public health, the simplest programmes often achieve the greatest impact.

For parents and guardians of girls aged 10 to 14, this is a critical window. Vaccination offers the strongest protection before exposure to HPV. If your daughter falls within this age group, HPV vaccination should be treated like any other essential childhood vaccine. 

Vaccination alone, however, is not enough. Screening remains vital for women. While vaccination protects the next generation, screening saves lives now. Cervical cancer often develops silently, and early detection dramatically improves treatment outcomes.

The WHO’s elimination strategy rests on three pillars: vaccinating 90 per cent of girls by age 15, screening 70 per cent of women by ages 35 and 45, and treating 90 per cent of detected disease.

If solutions exist, why is uptake still uneven? Because misinformation spreads, fear persists, and access remains unequal. The greatest risk is not vaccination; it is delay.

Insurers, employers and community leaders have a critical role to play. Screening and precancer treatment should be easy to access. SMS reminders, workplace and school health days, and partnerships with counties can bring services closer to communities.

Dr Misiani is the chief operating officer at Jubilee Health Insurance 

