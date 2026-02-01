×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Harmful investments outpacing nature protection, UNEP warns

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 4h ago | 3 min read
 

Workers remove asbestos roofing materials in Naivasha in a project sponsored by Nakuru County government at a cost of Sh10 million. [File, Standard]

For every US$1 (Sh129) invested globally in protecting nature, US$30 (Sh3,870) is spent on destroying it, according to a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report released on January 22, 2026.

The report, The State of Finance for Nature 2026, calls for a major shift in global financing of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and a phase-out of harmful investments to deliver high returns, reduce risk exposure, and enhance resilience. NbS involve protecting, managing and restoring nature to address societal challenges while benefiting biodiversity, climate and people.

Using 2023 data, UNEP finds that total nature-negative finance flows reached US$7.3 trillion (Sh942 trillion), with US$4.9 trillion (Sh632 trillion) from private sources concentrated in utilities, industrials, energy and basic materials, alongside US$2.4 trillion (Sh310 trillion) in public environmentally harmful subsidies to fossil fuels, agriculture, water, transport and construction.

By contrast, only US$220 billion (Sh28 trillion) was invested in NbS, with close to 90 per cent coming from public sources. Private investment amounted to just US$23.4 billion (Sh3 trillion) — only 10 per cent of total NbS funding. Despite growing awareness of dependencies, risks and opportunities related to nature, business and finance have yet to invest at scale.

To meet global commitments under the Rio Conventions, NbS investment must more than double to US$571 billion (Sh73.6 trillion) by 2030, while harmful flows must be phased out and repurposed, representing just 0.5 per cent of global GDP in 2024.“If you follow the money, you see the size of the challenge ahead. We can either invest in nature’s destruction or power its recovery — there is no middle ground,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

She added: “While financing for nature-based solutions crawls forward, harmful investments and subsidies are surging ahead. This report offers leaders a clear roadmap to reverse this trend and work with nature, rather than against it.”

There is some cause for optimism. Financial institutions are increasingly seeking to understand their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities (DIRO) related to nature. Over 730 organisations have adopted the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure (TNFD), representing assets under management of US$22.4 trillion (Sh2.9 quadrillion).

The report introduces a new Nature Transition X-Curve, a framework to help policymakers and businesses sequence reforms and scale up high-integrity NbS across all sectors. The X-Curve charts a path for phasing out harmful subsidies and destructive investment, while simultaneously scaling up nature-positive investments. It offers actionable options for public and private sector stakeholders along the supply chain.

“The world’s financial flows need an urgent shift — from degrading the environment to investing in nature-based solutions,” said Reem Alabali-Radovan, Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development. “The private sector plays a key role. German development policy supports partner countries in valuing natural capital, guiding sustainable, future-proof economies.”

Examples of NbS application cited in the report include greening urban areas to reduce heat-island effects, embedding nature into road and energy infrastructure, and producing emissions-negative building materials. Nature-positive investments must also be grounded in local ecological, cultural and social contexts to ensure equity and inclusivity.

Since 1970, 73 per cent of wildlife populations have vanished, according to WWF (2024). “With at least half of our economy moderately or highly dependent on nature’s services, we continue to erode our collective natural bank account,” the report warns. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Harmful investments outpacing nature protection, UNEP warns
Harmful investments outpacing nature protection, UNEP warns
Next article
Poor sleep and type 2 diabetes raises death risk
Poor sleep and type 2 diabetes raises death risk
.

Similar Articles

Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
By Peterson Githaiga 2026-01-31 17:30:43
Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-31 07:00:00
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
By James Omoro 2026-01-29 16:15:08
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
.

Latest Articles

Harmful investments outpacing nature protection, UNEP warns
Harmful investments outpacing nature protection, UNEP warns
Health & Science
By James Wanzala
2026-02-01 18:48:28
Poor sleep and type 2 diabetes raises death risk
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-02-01 15:19:04
We can end cervical cancer through early screening, jabs and community action
Health Opinion
By Dismas Congo Ouma
2026-02-01 13:01:44
Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
Health & Science
By Peterson Githaiga
2026-01-31 17:30:43
.

Recommended Articles

>Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
By Antony Gitonga 2026-01-29 11:23:53
Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
>Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
By Marion Kithi 2026-01-29 08:30:00
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
>Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
By Ken Gachuhi 2026-01-28 15:07:43
Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
>India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
By AFP 2026-01-28 09:16:27
India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved