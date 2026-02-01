×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Poor sleep and type 2 diabetes raises death risk

Health & Science
 By Ayoki Onyango | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Diabetes monitor, Cholesterol diet and healthy food eating nutritional concept with clean fruits in nutritionist's heart dish and patient's blood sugar control record with diabetic measuring tool kit

Researchers who took nine years to conduct a study now say that lack of proper sleep and type 2 diabetes increase the risk of death. An adult should sleep for at least seven hours a night.

And many circumstances and conditions prevent many people not to achieve these number of hours. Some of these conditions and circumstances are due to health issues, social and economic factors.  According to a study on sleeping patterns, people who have trouble sleeping are at a higher risk of dying earlier than those who get enough sleep. The researchers found that this risk is more aggravated among people with type 2 diabetes.

The study was conducted by scientists from the University of Surrey over a nine-year period, which involved more than 500,000 middle-aged people in the UK.

The study showed that patients with type 2 diabetes had a 70 per cent increased risk of mortality. This increased to nearly 90 per cent when diabetes was combined with frequent sleep problems.

“The link between the risk of death, diabetes, and sleep problems is particularly prominent among patients with type 2 diabetes. This means or suggests that management of diabetes should also extensively focus on sleep disorders as well”, says Malcolm Von Schantz, a professor of chronobiology at Surrey University in Britain and the researcher who led the team of scientists during the study.

The findings of the study were published in the journal “Sleep Research”. The study was concluded in 2023. From the results, Prof Schantz said people who are more likely to have frequent sleep disturbances are older and have a higher body mass index.

They are also more likely to be female than male, have a previous history with smoking, and are currently having depression and diabetes, notes Schantz.

Another researcher, who also took part in the study, Prof Kristen Knutson,n analysed the data and noted that other than early death, sleep deprivation was also associated with heart disease, obesity, depression, and cancer.

In the study, Schantz and his team sought to distinguish between sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep deprivation.

Insomnia was classified as the inability to attain sleep despite having enough time to sleep. Deprivation, on the other hand, was classified as the deliberate lack of time to sleep. The researchers advised that people must ensure they attain enough sleep, which must be seven or more hours.

“One must force oneself to achieve enough night sleep. If you cannot achieve enough sleep of seven or more hours due to certain medical conditions. Medical attention should be sought urgently,” the scientists advised.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
Next article
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
.

Similar Articles

Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
By James Omoro 2026-01-29 16:15:08
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
By Antony Gitonga 2026-01-29 11:23:53
Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
By Marion Kithi 2026-01-29 08:30:00
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
.

Latest Articles

We can end cervical cancer through early screening, jabs and community action
We can end cervical cancer through early screening, jabs and community action
Health Opinion
By Dismas Congo Ouma
2026-02-01 13:01:44
Kala-azar cases rise in Kajiado West, children most affected
Health & Science
By Peterson Githaiga
2026-01-31 17:30:43
Kenya's shot at ending cervical cancer is here
Health Opinion
By Dr Musa Misiani
2026-01-31 10:45:00
Premium
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-01-31 07:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
By Ken Gachuhi 2026-01-28 15:07:43
Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
>India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
By AFP 2026-01-28 09:16:27
India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
>Nakuru residents benefit from free cataract surgeries
By Selina Mutua 2026-01-27 14:34:46
Nakuru residents benefit from free cataract surgeries
>Kenya hosts meeting on elephants and climate
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2026-01-27 11:32:56
Kenya hosts meeting on elephants and climate
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved