Premium

The harsh reality of living with cerebral palsy

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 5h ago | 4 min read

In Kenya, cerebral palsy (CP) remains one of the most misunderstood and neglected neurological conditions affecting children. Thousands of children live with CP, yet their stories are often hidden behind stigma, poverty, and a struggling healthcare system.

Health experts are urgently calling for early diagnosis, inclusive policies, and caregiver support, arguing that Kenya’s current systems are failing children with CP and their families.

