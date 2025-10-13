×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Medical equipment donated to county hospitals under the National Equipment Service Programme. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The government is now banking on a new initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Through the National Equipment Service Programme, public hospitals in five counties have received new, fully equipped operating theatres.

The first rollout of the initiative has seen Kitengela, Marani, Mtitu, Kimbimbi, and Magutuni sub-county hospitals benefit from state-of-the-art surgical theaters, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of public health facilities.

The expansion phase of the program, implemented in partnership with Sunview Medipro International, will see the installation of an additional 400 modern operating theatres and 100 fully equipped laboratories in county and national hospitals.

The project aims to improve access to quality surgical and diagnostic services, especially in underserved regions.

NESP is a government-driven initiative designed to equip public hospitals with advanced medical equipment and ensure consistent functionality through maintenance and servicing contracts.

 Under the current phase, over 150 hospitals are expected to receive new laboratories, while 30 hospitals will be fitted with modern surgical theatres.

The rollout covers major regions including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Wajir, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Baringo, Turkana, and several others.

The new laboratories will enhance clinical diagnostics by introducing modern analyzers, centrifuges, microscopes, incubators, and other essential testing tools.

The theatres, on the other hand, will boost surgical capacity with high-end surgical tables, anesthesia machines, patient monitors, autoclaves, and shadowless lamps.

“Laboratory and theatre departments are the backbone of any hospital. Our goal is to ensure every Kenyan has access to life-saving medical equipment,” said Dr Sirat Amin, CEO of Sunview Medipro International.

 “Through the NESP program, we continue to bridge healthcare gaps and empower hospitals with reliable technology to deliver timely, accurate, and effective care.” he added.

This development he said, follows Sunview’s earlier delivery of critical diagnostic equipment, including 19 CT scans and four mammogram machines to various county hospitals.

“The firm has also completed the installation of advanced laboratory equipment in 11 counties, serving more than 20 facilities nationwide,” noted Dr Amin.

As part of its ‘Empowering Every Care’ mission, Sunview Medipro not only installs but also maintains and services the supplied equipment to guarantee continuous functionality, targeting a 95 percent operational uptime.

The company says this reliability has led to measurable improvements in service delivery, including reduced patient referrals, shorter waiting times, and more accurate diagnoses.

“County governments and hospital administrators have praised the initiative, calling it a transformative step toward modernizing healthcare delivery in Kenya. For many facilities, the new equipment replaces outdated or dysfunctional machines that had long hindered patient care,” said the CEO.

Hospital admins have also praised the initiative noting that it has positively impacted how the deliver services.

“This program has changed how we work,” said a hospital administrator from Kitengela, adding, “Patients no longer have to travel to referral hospitals for basic surgical procedures or tests. We can now handle cases locally, and that saves lives.”

The expansion of NESP represents one of the largest coordinated efforts to upgrade public health infrastructure in recent years.

It aligns with the government’s broader agenda to strengthen the universal health coverage (UHC) framework and ensure equitable access to medical services across all counties.

As installations continue in the coming months, health officials expect the program to significantly enhance hospital capacity, reduce the cost of treatment, and bring essential services closer to communities.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Next article
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
.

Similar Articles

When babies are born with organs outside the body
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-13 08:00:00
When babies are born with organs outside the body
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2025-10-13 06:00:00
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-12 18:27:19
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
.

Latest Articles

Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-13 15:58:47
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-10-13 11:34:06
Premium
When babies are born with organs outside the body
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-10-13 08:00:00
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
Health & Science
By Renson Mnyamwezi
2025-10-13 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-12 14:15:00
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
>How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
By Joackim Bwana 2025-10-12 14:00:00
How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
>Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
By Olivia Odhiambo 2025-10-12 12:07:06
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
>Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-10-12 09:25:00
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved