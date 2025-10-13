×
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo

Health & Science
 By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Elephants at a water point in Tsavo East National Park. Tsavo River is the main source of water in the parks. [File, Standard]

The Tsavo River and the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway in Taita Taveta County are highly polluted, putting the lives of wild animals in danger, a research says.

The research by the Wildlife Research Training Institute (WRTI) says about 50 elephants died after drinking water from the highly polluted river in 2022 alone. 

Conservationists say the highway and the river have become an eyesore due to scattered waste, which is impacting negatively on tourism activities and wildlife conservation efforts.

Jillo Arero, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Tsavo Conservation Area Senior Assistant Director, said the waste dumped mostly by truck drivers has endangered wildlife species in the river.

Tsavo River is the main source of water in the parks, feeding the ecosystem’s wild animals, as it runs through Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks.

It joins the Athi River to form the Galana River on its way to the Indian Ocean. Conservationists warn that its massive degradation will cause an ecological disaster.

WRTI’s director Fredrick Lala noted that the river is now a dumping site for plastic waste.

“Tsavo River waters, which fall into the Indian Ocean, are clogged with plastic waste and other harmful litter. Marine life is in danger due to massive degradation and this will lead to death,” said Dr Lala. 

“Dumping of waste in wildlife protected areas is not allowed. Long-distance drivers throwing litter along the highway will be punished by law,” he warned.

Arero blamed motorists for degrading the highway and the river ecosystem. 

