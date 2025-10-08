×
KNH, Murang'a hospitals overrun as Kiambu strike pushes patients across counties

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Kenyatta National Hospita emergency wing in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Murang’a Level 5 Hospital are struggling to handle a surge in patient numbers as the ongoing doctors’ strike in Kiambu County cripples services, pushing desperate patients to the few functional public facilities.

KNH Acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe said on Wednesday that the hospital is under immense pressure, with critical departments such as the maternity and newborn units operating beyond capacity.

“We are receiving a high number of referrals from counties including Nairobi and Kiambu, where health services have been paralysed,” said Lesiyampe in a statement.

 He noted that the influx has resulted in overcrowding, stretched staff, and limited resources, but assured that the hospital is working to sustain essential services.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to manage the situation and continue delivering quality care despite the strain,” he added.

In Murang’a, Governor Irungu Kang’ata stated that county hospitals are now treating more than 2,000 outpatients and 500 inpatients daily, far exceeding their normal capacity.

“The improved infrastructure and services in Murang’a have made our hospitals more attractive, but the ongoing strike in neighbouring counties has pushed our systems to the limit,” said Kang’ata.

He observed that the rising patient load has led to overcrowded wards, staff fatigue, and difficulties in maintaining hygiene.

Doctors in Kiambu have been on strike since May 26, now over four months, citing unpaid salaries, stalled promotions and poor working conditions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) say the county has failed to honour agreements, leaving hospitals understaffed and patients unattended.

The prolonged industrial action has triggered a health crisis, with hundreds of patients redirected to facilities in Nairobi, Murang’a and beyond.

To ease pressure, the Murang’a County Government is constructing a new ward, expanding the outpatient department, refurbishing existing wards, and recruiting additional medical staff.

 Kang’ata said the county is also decentralising services to smaller hospitals and seeking support from the national government and donors to sustain operations.

“We will not turn away any patient in need of care. Our hospitals will continue serving the public despite the challenges,” he affirmed. 

