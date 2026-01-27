Nakuru residents benefit from free cataract surgeries

The ongoing cataract medical camp in Nakuru. [Courtesy]

A section of Nakuru residents have expressed gratitude after benefiting from a medical camp that offered free cataract surgery.

Mary Wanjiku, a resident and beneficiary of the camp, says that she hasn’t been able to see clearly for years and taking simple tasks like cooking or walking outside was very difficult to her.

“Thanks to this camp, I can finally look forward to seeing again and living independently,” she said.

Another beneficiary, 68-year-old James Mwangi, expresses his gratitude, saying it is a blessing to him.

Mwangi says that he had almost given up hope of ever seeing his grandchildren properly. “I thank the doctors and everyone who made this possible,” he said.

The week-long free cataract surgical camp by Bloom Hospital, in partnership with Hands of Charity and funded by the Islamic Development Bank, aims to restore sight to hundreds of men and women suffering from cataract-related blindness, particularly those who are unable to afford specialised eye care.

The seven-day camp offers free eye screening, surgeries, and post-operative care to ensure patients safely regain clear vision.

Doctors and medical staff are working tirelessly to attend to all patients, ensuring high standards of care throughout the programme.

The organisers said that the camp is part of a broader effort to improve access to eye care services in the region, where many people suffer silently due to financial constraints or long distances to specialised medical facilities.

The ongoing cataract medical camp in Nakuru. [Courtesy]

Sarah Njeri, another beneficiary, said her mother had regained vision after the surgery.

“My mother can now see again, and she is so happy to read her religious texts and help with household chores,” said Njeri.

Hands of Charity officials noted that partnerships with institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank are critical in supporting healthcare initiatives that reach underserved populations.

“Collaboration is key to ensuring no one is left behind,” a representative of the organisation said.

The programme also includes community education on eye health and preventative care, helping residents understand how to reduce risks that could lead to future vision problems.

This approach ensures the benefits of the camp extend well beyond immediate surgeries.