Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities

Health CS Aden Duale address MPs during their retreat in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has so far closed 1,118 healthcare facilities across the country that have defrauded public funds through the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

This comes after announcements that Sh11 billion was siphoned through the SHA systems between October, 2024 and April, last year through fake claims, un-procedural surgeries, ghost patients, and collusion.

According to Aden Duale, the CS for Health, the government had instituted measures that will see prosecution of all those involved in the fraud while ensuring the lost funds were recouped in the long run.