Mental health summit calls for awareness, action and resilience

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 5h ago | 3 min read
 Health professionals and stakeholders gathered in Nairobi for a two-day Global Health and wellbeing summit 2025,on the  Power of a balanced mind, and building Resilience in a fast-paced world. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Mental health has quietly become one of the biggest unseen crises in Kenya and beyond.

Globally, more than one billion people now live with mental health conditions, with anxiety and depression rising sharply.

The burden falls heavily on youth, women and men alike as economic hardship, social pressures and rapid change take their toll.

Mental health advocates and stakeholders in Nairobi came together on Wednesday at the Global Mental Health and Well-being Summit 2025, a launch aimed at creating a movement of awareness, support and resilience.

The summit, convened by Lions International in partnership with M.P. Shah Hospital, brought together health practitioners, youth advocates, policymakers, corporate leaders and community voices.

Over two days, the event will spotlight the urgent need to rethink mental wellness, especially among youth and women, and to build stronger systems of support at home, in workplaces and in communities.

Speaking at the launch, the hospital’s CEO, Dr Toseef Din, was direct about the scale of the challenge.

“One in four people that you meet suffer mental health illnesses. Today is an event to create awareness, to be able to showcase to you that there is so much more that we can do,” she said.

She emphasised that the burden is not confined to adults. “Our teenagers are suffering; our adolescents are suffering. It is a crime out to all the Kenyans out there. Let’s speak about it. Let’s share our experiences. Let’s have a circle of support within each other to be able to talk about mental health and wellbeing.”

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu, President of the World Medical Association (WMA), recounted her early days as an intern at a public hospital, overwhelmed by long hours, emotional strain and impossible workloads.

She described wards meant for 40 children overflowing with 120.

“Slowly, you realise if I have too much empathy, it will take too much time. So I have to step back… become a machine until the mothers line the babies, turn the neck, draw the blood from the neck so that it’s quick,” she said.

She urged that stabilising mental health depends on purpose, belief and balance. “Purpose protects mental wellbeing because it gives meaning in difficult seasons,” she said, arguing that resilience arises from a sense of calling and hope.

Patricia Ithau, Chairperson Absa Securities, gave the keynote address on resilience and practical tools to build it, including self-care, emotional intelligence, stress management and mindfulness.

“If things aren’t working, stop, figure out how to pivot to another side of yourself,” she said.

She highlighted simple practices like taking time to rest, seeking help from a therapist, and reconnecting with inner calm through mindful breathing or quiet moments in nature.

Dr Manoj Shah, International 2nd Vice President of Lions International, framed mental health as a collective responsibility.

“Mental health is not an individual problem. It is a collective responsibility. Every life matters, every story matters, and every mind deserves care and dignity,” he said.

He also noted that hospitals are on the frontlines of mental health, as they are often the first to receive patients ailing from various diagnoses, including chronic illnesses.

He formally launched the summit and urged participants to turn dialogue into action.

Dr Manilal Dodhia, Vice Chairman of the Board M.P. Shah Hospital, delivered a closing call to action.

He described the summit as a collective awakening and a reminder that mental health is a foundation for every community and every life.

During the first day’s programme, delegates discussed research and policy, while youth participants convened in a dedicated forum, sharing pressures from social media, unemployment, peer pressure and uncertain futures.

A guided wellness session led by yoga instructor Tina Bianca from Thyaka offered stretches and breathing exercises.

The second day will focus on Women in Healthcare, highlighting the role of women as caregivers and advocates for systemic change in mental health care.

