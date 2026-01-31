SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash

Health CS Aden Duale addresses MPs during their retreat in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

At a private hospital on the outskirts of Nairobi, empty beds, drawn curtains and an unsettling silence define the female ward.

On a normal day, the ward would be a beehive of activity, with mothers receiving post-delivery care, babies being breastfed, and relatives anxiously waiting along the corridors to visit their loved ones.

But today, the doors are locked. The maternity wing has been shut down, with at least seven nurses who used to man it were laid off.