×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 9 min read
 Health CS Aden Duale addresses MPs during their retreat in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

At a private hospital on the outskirts of Nairobi, empty beds, drawn curtains and an unsettling silence define the female ward.

On a normal day, the ward would be a beehive of activity, with mothers receiving post-delivery care, babies being breastfed, and relatives anxiously waiting along the corridors to visit their loved ones.

But today, the doors are locked. The maternity wing has been shut down, with at least seven nurses who used to man it were laid off.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Next article
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
.

Similar Articles

Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
By Antony Gitonga 2026-01-29 11:23:53
Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
By Marion Kithi 2026-01-29 08:30:00
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
By Ken Gachuhi 2026-01-28 15:07:43
Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution
.

Latest Articles

SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Premium
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-01-31 07:00:00
Women leaders urge state to support local sanitary pads manufacturing
Health & Science
By James Omoro
2026-01-29 16:15:08
Premium
Sh11bn lost to SHA fraud as government closes 1,118 health facilities
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2026-01-29 11:23:53
Premium
Why Kilifi residents are rejecting HPV vaccination
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2026-01-29 08:30:00
.

Recommended Articles

>India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
By AFP 2026-01-28 09:16:27
India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
>Nakuru residents benefit from free cataract surgeries
By Selina Mutua 2026-01-27 14:34:46
Nakuru residents benefit from free cataract surgeries
>Kenya hosts meeting on elephants and climate
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2026-01-27 11:32:56
Kenya hosts meeting on elephants and climate
>Dental fluorosis crisis in Naivasha deepens amid calls for better water
By Anthony Gitonga 2026-01-26 14:07:44
Dental fluorosis crisis in Naivasha deepens amid calls for better water
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved