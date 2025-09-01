When silence hurts: Survivors' stories highlight grim reality of sexual violence in Kenya

Little girl crying after quarrel with father at home. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Rape and defilement are serious crimes under Kenyan law. Yet, between April 2024 and March 2025, the Gender Based Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC) recorded 3,464 cases, an average of about 10 every day. This is tragic, given that even one incident is one too many.

For Phyllis Atieno*, 25, from Huyani village in Koru, Kisumu county, nothing could have prepared her for the sheer horror of an attack.

In November 2024, as she walked nearly 15 kilometres to the nearest shopping centre in Koru, a stranger blocked her path. Wielding a sharp panga, he threatened to cut her into pieces if she so much as let out a squeak for help.