How genes may influence breast milk production

WHO emphasizes that early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of life and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months are essential steps in improving child survival. [Courtesy]

Breastfeeding is central to health and child survival. The Ministry of Health notes that about six in 10 infants under six months are exclusively breastfed.

This places Kenya above the global average of 48 per cent, as reported by UNICEF. Despite this progress, many mothers still stop breastfeeding earlier than planned because they feel they are not producing enough milk, leading to early supplementation or weaning.

Recent research published in the journal Science Advances provides fresh insight into understanding why some women struggle to produce milk.