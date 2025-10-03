×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Nairobi health workers protest salary delays as county pledges payment soon

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 3h ago | 4 min read
 Nairobi County Clinical Officers holding a plac-cards during the ongoing strike that has paralyzed operations within Nairobi County Hospitals outside Nairobi City County Assembly. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of health workers under the Nairobi City County Government staged a protest on Thursday, demanding immediate payment of salaries.

The protesting workers said they are demanding their unpaid salaries since July, even as county officials moved to reassure them that funds would soon be released.

‎‎The march, organised by the Health Unions Secretariat, began at Jeevanjee Gardens and wound its way through Muindi Mbingu Street, Kenyatta Avenue and Wabera Street before converging at City Hall.

‎‎Union leaders armed with vuvuzelas, microphones and a live band walked side by side with nurses, clinical officers, dentists, laboratory technicians and nutritionists, all drawn from seven different unions.

‎‎The health workers noted that the persistent unresolved labour related and operational issues have created industrial disharmony between health workers and the Nairobi county government.

‎‎“We are being evicted from our houses, we can’t pay rent, we have no food, and we’re still expected to report to work. We don’t need new agreements. We just need the government to honour the ones they signed.”stated one protesting worker.

‎Union leaders accused the county of consistently failing to implement agreements meant to improve conditions for frontline workers despite numerous meetings and subsequent agreements.

‎Dr. Malindi Chao, secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi Branch, described return-to-work agreements as ceremonial documents, adding that many employees lacked access to functional health insurance, leaving them vulnerable to the same medical risks they battle on behalf of patients every day.

‎Beyond unpaid wages, grievances stretched further. Workers complained of stalled career progression and years of delayed promotions.

‎Contract staff said they had been kept on three-year terms with no progress on Collective Bargaining Agreements. Others cited salary cuts under the SHA scheme and mandatory deductions linked to the government’s new housing levy.

‎Financial pressures have mounted as well. Several banks and SACCOs they note,have begun pursuing health workers over missed third-party deductions, which the county failed to remit.

‎Some workers said this has left them unable to access medical cover, while others reported struggling to contribute to funeral expenses for relatives.

‎“Many colleagues are unable to meet basic living expenses,” said Senior Clinical Officer Steven Muthama, calling the situation unsustainable.

‎He urged the county to honour its obligations, warning that health services in the capital were at risk.

‎Though union leaders stressed the demonstrations were peaceful, the threat of service disruptions loomed large over Nairobi’s public hospitals and clinics.

‎The Nairobi City County Government however, issued a statement confirming that salaries had been paid on Thursday but acknowledged that third-party deductions for August and the full September salary, including net pay and statutory deductions, remained pending.

‎Charles Kerich, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance,said the National Treasury assured the county that Nairobi’s equitable share allocation for September would be released in the first week of October.

‎“Once received, these funds will be applied immediately to clear the outstanding payments and bring salaries fully up to date,” he said.

‎‎He added that the challenge was not unique to Nairobi, noting that many counties were grappling with similar delays due to late national disbursements.

‎According to the Treasury, the delay was linked to the government’s prioritization of repaying maturing loans, a pressure point in Kenya’s strained public finances.

‎“We sincerely regret the delay and acknowledge the inconvenience it has caused,” Mr. Kerich said.

‎‎“We thank our healthcare workers for their patience and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring salary payments are regularized promptly once funds are disbursed,” he added.

‎For now, however, Nairobi’s health sector remains in a delicate standoff. Workers say they will not return to duty until they are fully paid, while county officials insist relief is on the horizon.

‎With hospitals already stretched thin, the dispute underscores both the vulnerability of frontline staff and the wider fiscal struggles facing devolved units across the country.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Government to pay Sh5.3 billion NHIF arrears to hospitals
Government to pay Sh5.3 billion NHIF arrears to hospitals
Next article
Nairobi health workers protest salary delays as county pledges payment soon
Nairobi health workers protest salary delays as county pledges payment soon
.

Similar Articles

How maternal health trial halved miscarriages, slashed re-admissions
By David Njaaga 2025-10-03 08:00:00
How maternal health trial halved miscarriages, slashed re-admissions
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
By Kipsang Joseph 2025-10-03 00:00:00
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
By Mate Tongola 2025-10-02 20:28:14
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
.

Latest Articles

Nairobi health workers protest salary delays as county pledges payment soon
Nairobi health workers protest salary delays as county pledges payment soon
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-03 11:24:21
Premium
How maternal health trial halved miscarriages, slashed re-admissions
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-10-03 08:00:00
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Health & Science
By Kipsang Joseph
2025-10-03 00:00:00
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2025-10-02 20:28:14
.

Recommended Articles

>Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-02 17:28:49
Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare
>No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-02 17:08:29
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
>SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
By Mate Tongola 2025-10-01 21:51:09
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
>The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-01 10:50:03
The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved