Premium

How maternal health trial halved miscarriages, slashed re-admissions

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 7h ago | 3 min read
 Assistant administers IV to patient in labour ward at MSF-supported maternity, CHUC Bangui, CAR, 25 Oct 2022. [Courtesy]

A maternal health pilot in Kenya has halved miscarriage rates and reduced post-delivery hospital admissions by 73 per cent.

The findings, published in the Lea Mama value-based care pilot report, point to a shift in how maternal and neonatal care is delivered, moving away from access alone to the quality of care received.

Kenya records 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 21 neonatal deaths per 1,000, far above the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals targets of 70 and 12, according to the World Health Organisation.

