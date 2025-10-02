Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka before the Senate CPIC Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on May 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has promoted 305 health workers in a bid to improve medical services in the county.

The promotions cut across different health cadres, including 117 nurses, 36 clinical officers, 18 laboratory officers, 17 public health officers and 11 pharmaceutical technologists.

Speaking at the county headquarters, Dr Lusaka said the move was more than a change in titles, as it is a recognition of the sacrifices made by frontline health workers.

“Every day you stand as the shield between life and death, between despair and hope. These promotions are a testament of your dedication and a promise of greater responsibility,” he told the promoted health workers.

The governor said the move was part of his administration’s broader manifesto aimed at making healthcare a right, not a privilege for all residents.

“When I promised to strengthen our workforce and improve our facilities, this is the fulfillment of that pledge. No machine, no building can save lives without the human face of healthcare,” he said.

At the same time, the county government announced plans to work with development partners to improve infrastructure, training and medical supplies.

The governor assured the promoted staff of his administration’s full support and urged them to embrace their new roles with humility and purpose.

“This is not the end, but a new beginning. The people of Bungoma are entrusting you with their lives. Wear your new ranks with pride and lead with compassion,” he said.

Lusaka also pledged to reduce maternal and child mortality in the county, saying his administration would work with all stakeholders to ensure that no mother dies while giving birth and no child loses their life due to delayed healthcare.