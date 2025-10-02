×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 7h ago | 2 min read
 

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka before the Senate CPIC Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on May 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has promoted 305 health workers in a bid to improve medical services in the county.

The promotions cut across different health cadres, including 117 nurses, 36 clinical officers, 18 laboratory officers, 17 public health officers and 11 pharmaceutical technologists.

Speaking at the county headquarters, Dr Lusaka said the move was more than a change in titles, as it is a recognition of the sacrifices made by frontline health workers.

“Every day you stand as the shield between life and death, between despair and hope. These promotions are a testament of your dedication and a promise of greater responsibility,” he told the promoted health workers.

The governor said the move was part of his administration’s broader manifesto aimed at making healthcare a right, not a privilege for all residents.

“When I promised to strengthen our workforce and improve our facilities, this is the fulfillment of that pledge. No machine, no building can save lives without the human face of healthcare,” he said.

At the same time, the county government announced plans to work with development partners to improve infrastructure, training and medical supplies.

The governor assured the promoted staff of his administration’s full support and urged them to embrace their new roles with humility and purpose.

“This is not the end, but a new beginning. The people of Bungoma are entrusting you with their lives. Wear your new ranks with pride and lead with compassion,” he said.

Lusaka also pledged to reduce maternal and child mortality in the county, saying his administration would work with all stakeholders to ensure that no mother dies while giving birth and no child loses their life due to delayed healthcare.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Next article
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
.

Similar Articles

No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-02 17:08:29
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
SHA: Patients' one-year pain, scandals and unpaid claims
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-02 06:00:00
SHA: Patients' one-year pain, scandals and unpaid claims
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
By Mate Tongola 2025-10-01 21:51:09
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
.

Latest Articles

Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Health & Science
By Kipsang Joseph
2025-10-03 00:00:00
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2025-10-02 20:28:14
Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-02 17:28:49
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2025-10-02 17:08:29
.

Recommended Articles

>The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-01 10:50:03
The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
>Retired teacher finds new calling in empowering PWDs in Busia
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-01 10:27:09
Retired teacher finds new calling in empowering PWDs in Busia
>Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-09-30 16:41:52
Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
>Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-09-30 16:09:30
Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved