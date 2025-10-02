×
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 8h ago | 3 min read
 Debate escalated last week after US President Donald Trump claimed that paracetamol use in pregnancy, along with childhood vaccinations, was linked to autism.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has dismissed claims linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism in children, urging expectant mothers to follow medical advice when using the pain reliever.

In a statement, the Board reassured the public that acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) remains safe for relieving pain and fever in pregnancy when taken as prescribed.

“The PPB’s Pharmacovigilance Division has not received any reports linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” the Board said.

PPB also noted that no conclusive scientific evidence exists to support such claims. It advised pregnant women to use paracetamol only when necessary, in prescribed doses, and strictly under the supervision of a qualified medical professional.

Self-medication, it warned, should be avoided.

The clarification comes amid renewed debate over studies suggesting possible links between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders. 

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised doctors to exercise caution but noted that acetaminophen remains the safest over-the-counter option for managing fever and pain in pregnancy.

"To be clear, while an association between acetaminophen and autism has been described in many studies, a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature," FDA noted. 

The debate escalated last week after US President Donald Trump claimed that paracetamol use in pregnancy, along with childhood vaccinations, was linked to autism. 

“I want to say it like it is. Don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it,” Trump said, referring to the brand name of paracetamol in the US.

“Other things that we recommend, or certainly I do anyway, don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life,” he said, referring to vaccines, drawing sharp backlash from health experts and autism advocacy groups.

The Coalition of Autism Scientists dismissed Trump’s comments, saying: “The data cited do not support the claim that Tylenol causes autism… Such claims only stoke fear and falsely suggest hope when there is no simple answer.”

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, also rejected the allegations. “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers and parents.” 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also dismissed the claim of a possible link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

The global health body averred that “currently there is no conclusive scientific evidence” linking paracetamol use in pregnancy with autism. 

“Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen [also known as paracetamol] use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established,” WHO said. 

Who recommends that women continue following the guidance of healthcare providers, who can help assess individual circumstances and recommend appropriate treatments.

