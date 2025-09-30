Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal

The Annual Africa Regional Centres of Excellence (ArcX) forum, focusing on exploring how science, technology, and innovation (STI) can drive Africa’s green transition and support sustainable development across the continent, was held last week in Nairobi.

Organised under the EU-Africa partnership, the forum brought together policymakers, researchers, donors, regional institutions, civil society, and private sector representatives from across Africa and Europe.

It advocated for evidence-based policymaking, research collaboration and knowledge sharing to strengthen the sustainable management of Africa’s forests, biodiversity and ecosystems.

Speakers emphasised the need for African governments, research institutions and development partners to adopt a more integrated and coordinated approach to managing the continent’s biodiversity and ecosystems, spanning forests, water bodies, vegetation and wildlife.

Dr Robert Nasi, Director of Science at CIFOR-ICRAF, expressed concern about the alarming rate at which Africa is losing its forests.

“Africa is losing its forests at an alarming rate. This has severe economic consequences, threatening not only forests but also agriculture, which employs a huge proportion of Africa’s population. The result is rising unemployment, desertification, the loss of habitats for countless species, declining biodiversity and damage to the tourism sector, a major contributor to our economies,” he said.

The continent’s natural resources provide food, clean water, energy, medicines and jobs while shielding communities from the impacts of climate change. Yet, they are under growing pressure from land degradation, deforestation, pollution, rapid urbanisation, unsustainable agricultural expansion and climate change.

Mahaman Bachir Saley, Science & Technology Specialist at the African Union Commission, states, “Africa is rich in potential and natural resources. We have so much to offer. Yet potential alone is not enough. We must harness science, technology and innovation to address the pressing challenges of our time: climate change, biodiversity loss, food security, energy access, as well as ocean and coastal management. Science and technology are no longer luxuries; they are essential,”said Dr Saley

Peter Minang, Africa Director for Ciforicraf, says that Africa’s ecosystems are deeply interconnected. Forests regulate water cycles, which sustain wetlands and rivers. Healthy vegetation provides food and shelter for wildlife while pollinators and animal species are essential for agriculture. When one part of this system is weakened, the entire network of life is affected.

“Our economies do not depend on a single resource-they rely on all of them working together. If our forests disappear and water resources are lost, then food security, development, and economic growth will all be undermined,” he says.

Dr Minang adds, “We are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, including prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall, which are affecting livelihoods and disrupting our economies. The only way to address these challenges is through the sustainable management of our forests, ecosystems, biodiversity, and water resources collectively.”

Participants also stressed that farming systems must work in harmony with nature. Agroecology, which applies ecological principles to agriculture, was highlighted as a critical pathway.

By improving soil health, enhancing water retention and reducing dependence on chemical inputs, practices such as intercropping, agroforestry and the use of native species can restore biodiversity while boosting food production and resilience to climate shocks.

In Africa, where farming is the dominant land use, agroecology has the potential to transform agriculture into a driver of both ecosystem health and rural prosperity.

Delegates further emphasised that credible data, accurate knowledge and effective monitoring systems are essential for evidence-based policymaking. Without accurate information on species populations, forest cover, land use and water quality, governments cannot design effective policies or track progress towards commitments such as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“The irony is that we are getting better and better at monitoring the crisis but remain terribly bad at fixing it. We have satellites, observatories, and advanced monitoring tools, yet action still lags behind. We must move from simply observing to truly acting. Because the economic cost of inaction is staggering,” Dr Nasi says.

Dr Saley notes, “Translating scientific research into political action is critical. Too much of our research remains within universities and fails to reach policymakers. It is time to bridge this gap between knowledge and governance, ensuring that scientific evidence informs decisions for Africa’s future.”

The call for coordinated, data-driven and agroecology-informed approaches comes as Africa seeks to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. With the right policies and partnerships, countries can unlock opportunities in green jobs, nature-based solutions and sustainable land-use practices that deliver long-term benefits for both people and the planet.

Launched in 2023 and funded by the European Union, ArcX programme supports regional collaboration across Africa in five priority areas: Agroecology, Biodiversity & Forests, Water, Ocean and Climate.

“We believe that through science, technology and innovation, we can address the most pressing challenges of our time. We can build stronger connections, foster deeper collaboration and create lasting impact,” said Ondrej Simek, the Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation in Kenya.

The Biodiversity and Forests component is implemented by CIFOR-ICRAF in collaboration with the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) in Eastern and Southern Africa, the Central Africa Forest Observatory (OFAC) in Central Africa and Centre de Suivi Ecologique (CSE) in West Africa.

These three centres of excellence drive evidence-based policymaking, research collaboration and knowledge sharing to strengthen the sustainable management of Africa’s forests, biodiversity and ecosystems.