×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 3h ago | 3 min read

There is need for better data-driven action to be done to reduce methane emissions.

Doing this will minimise global temperature rise and achieve the Global Methane Pledge goal of curbing emissions 30 per cent by 2030.

This is according to a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report released on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The report says government and industry responses to UNEP’s more than 3,500 satellite methane alerts climbed from one to 12 per cent in the past year.

Historically, UNEP said emission inventories have underestimated methane emissions, making real-world data a critical tool to track and reduce this potent driver of global warming.

The fifth edition of the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) publication, An Eye on Methane: From measurement to momentum, finds that member oil and gas companies of IMEO’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) are set to track one-third of emissions from global production using real-world measurements.

And while government and company responses to alerts from IMEO’s Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) have grown tenfold over the previous year, nearly 90 per cent remain unanswered.

Atmospheric methane, UNEP said, continues to be the second biggest driver of climate change after carbon dioxide(CO2), responsible for about one-third of the planet’s warming. 

“Reducing methane emissions can quickly bend the curve on global warming, buying more time for long-term decarbonisation efforts, so it is encouraging that data-driven tools are helping the oil and gas industry to report on their emissions and set ambitious mitigation targets,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

She added: “But to keep the Paris Agreement targets within reach, the important progress on reporting must translate into cuts to emissions. Every company should join the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, and both governments and operators must respond to satellite alerts – then they must act to reduce emissions.”

The OGMP 2.0 is the world’s global standard for methane emissions measurement and mitigation in the oil and gas sector – and provides the foundation of methane regulations in the world’s largest buying market, the European Union. 

Over the past five years, OGMP 2.0 membership has more than doubled to 153 companies in the countries, covering 42 per cent of global oil and gas production. 

In total, one-third of global oil and gas production reports, or will soon report, emissions at OGMP 2.0’s Gold Standard – meaning emissions are tracked with real-world measurements.

This positions a large amount of the global industry to effectively measure and thus mitigate emissions. 

In the report, of the companies that reported emissions data, 65 companies, representing 17 per cent of global oil and gas production, achieved Gold Standard.

Some 50 companies, representing a further 15 per cent, achieved Gold Standard Pathway – meaning these companies are on track to soon reach Gold Standard reporting.

Another 22 companies reported emissions data but did not meet Gold Standard requirements. 

Through MARS, UNEP has sent over 3,500 alerts about major emissions events across 33 countries. These alerts are based on satellite monitoring and artificial intelligence-supported analysis. 

While last year only one per cent of MARS alerts received a response, this year the response rate rose to 12 per cent, meaning this engagement with the system is yielding results.

IMEO has documented 25 cases of mitigation action in ten countries since MARS was launched in 2022, including across six new countries during the past year.

However, with nearly 90 per cent of MARS alerts ignored, UNEP said governments and companies must increase their response rates. 

The MARS system is also expanding to cover methane emissions from coal mines and waste sites – sectors where measurement is scarce, but targeted mitigation opportunities exist.

IMEO is stepping up its Steel Methane Programme, which targets emissions from metallurgical coal used in steel making.

It adds a quarter to the climate footprint of steel, yet these emissions can be mitigated at just one per cent of the cost of steel.

Despite the availability of low-cost solutions – like oxidation and drainage systems – metallurgical coal methane remains largely overlooked in steel decarbonisation efforts.

The UNEP said the programme will bring new transparency to the sector through a Steel Methane Transparency Database of mine-level emissions that combines empirical studies, satellite data and industry partnerships.  

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
Next article
Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming
Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming
.

Similar Articles

Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions
By James Wanzala 2025-10-27 06:00:00
Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-10-27 00:00:00
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
New law targets mental health in police service
By Jacinta Mutura 2025-10-27 00:00:00
New law targets mental health in police service
.

Latest Articles

Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-10-27 08:00:00
Premium
'I thought it was a misdiagnosis': How Wanjira Wairegi overcame stage 3 ovarian cancer
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2025-10-27 07:00:00
Premium
Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-27 06:00:00
Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions
Health & Science
By James Wanzala
2025-10-27 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-10-26 13:40:23
Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
>Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-26 12:00:00
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
>Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
By Winfrey Owino 2025-10-26 07:30:00
Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
>How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-26 06:30:00
How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved