Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions

There is need for better data-driven action to be done to reduce methane emissions.

Doing this will minimise global temperature rise and achieve the Global Methane Pledge goal of curbing emissions 30 per cent by 2030.

This is according to a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report released on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The report says government and industry responses to UNEP’s more than 3,500 satellite methane alerts climbed from one to 12 per cent in the past year.

Historically, UNEP said emission inventories have underestimated methane emissions, making real-world data a critical tool to track and reduce this potent driver of global warming.

The fifth edition of the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) publication, An Eye on Methane: From measurement to momentum, finds that member oil and gas companies of IMEO’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) are set to track one-third of emissions from global production using real-world measurements.

And while government and company responses to alerts from IMEO’s Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) have grown tenfold over the previous year, nearly 90 per cent remain unanswered.

Atmospheric methane, UNEP said, continues to be the second biggest driver of climate change after carbon dioxide(CO2), responsible for about one-third of the planet’s warming.

“Reducing methane emissions can quickly bend the curve on global warming, buying more time for long-term decarbonisation efforts, so it is encouraging that data-driven tools are helping the oil and gas industry to report on their emissions and set ambitious mitigation targets,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

She added: “But to keep the Paris Agreement targets within reach, the important progress on reporting must translate into cuts to emissions. Every company should join the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, and both governments and operators must respond to satellite alerts – then they must act to reduce emissions.”

The OGMP 2.0 is the world’s global standard for methane emissions measurement and mitigation in the oil and gas sector – and provides the foundation of methane regulations in the world’s largest buying market, the European Union.

Over the past five years, OGMP 2.0 membership has more than doubled to 153 companies in the countries, covering 42 per cent of global oil and gas production.

In total, one-third of global oil and gas production reports, or will soon report, emissions at OGMP 2.0’s Gold Standard – meaning emissions are tracked with real-world measurements.

This positions a large amount of the global industry to effectively measure and thus mitigate emissions.

In the report, of the companies that reported emissions data, 65 companies, representing 17 per cent of global oil and gas production, achieved Gold Standard.

Some 50 companies, representing a further 15 per cent, achieved Gold Standard Pathway – meaning these companies are on track to soon reach Gold Standard reporting.

Another 22 companies reported emissions data but did not meet Gold Standard requirements.

Through MARS, UNEP has sent over 3,500 alerts about major emissions events across 33 countries. These alerts are based on satellite monitoring and artificial intelligence-supported analysis.

While last year only one per cent of MARS alerts received a response, this year the response rate rose to 12 per cent, meaning this engagement with the system is yielding results.

IMEO has documented 25 cases of mitigation action in ten countries since MARS was launched in 2022, including across six new countries during the past year.

However, with nearly 90 per cent of MARS alerts ignored, UNEP said governments and companies must increase their response rates.

The MARS system is also expanding to cover methane emissions from coal mines and waste sites – sectors where measurement is scarce, but targeted mitigation opportunities exist.

IMEO is stepping up its Steel Methane Programme, which targets emissions from metallurgical coal used in steel making.

It adds a quarter to the climate footprint of steel, yet these emissions can be mitigated at just one per cent of the cost of steel.

Despite the availability of low-cost solutions – like oxidation and drainage systems – metallurgical coal methane remains largely overlooked in steel decarbonisation efforts.

The UNEP said the programme will bring new transparency to the sector through a Steel Methane Transparency Database of mine-level emissions that combines empirical studies, satellite data and industry partnerships.