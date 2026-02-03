Stakeholders want SHA payment list made public for transparency

Medical experts and hospitals are demanding immediate publication of Social Health Authority (SHA) payments made by the government for scrutiny, transparency, and accountability.
The stakeholders are also urging the Ministry of Health (MoH) to support indigents through predictable budgets, and not appealing through MPs for allocation.
This follows a statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale last week that a total of Sh130.4 billion has been collected, with at least Sh91.4 billion having been disbursed to hospitals.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login