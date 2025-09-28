×
×
Global Cancer Fund launches Sh162 billion drive, Kenya among first backers

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 9h ago | 2 min read
 Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga with other delegates during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

A new Global Cancer Fund aimed at mobilising $1 billion (Sh162 billion) by 2030 to strengthen cancer care in low- and middle-income countries has been launched.

 The fund was unveiled during the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the Bloomberg building in New York. Kenya is among the first countries to endorse the initiative.

Speaking during a high-level panel at the launch, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to advancing cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and research.

"There is a worrying trend of cancer in Kenya that is currently the second leading cause of death from non-communicable diseases," observed Oluga.

Kenya joined Uzbekistan, Uganda, Nigeria, Guatemala and the Democratic Republic of Congo as initial backers of the fund. Non-state actors also pledged support for the financing effort.

According to GLOBOCAN 2022 data, Kenya recorded 44,726 new cancer cases and 29,317 deaths. Breast, cervical, prostate, esophageal and colorectal cancers are the most common.

Oluga noted that Kenya’s National Cancer Control Strategy 2023–2027 has expanded access to human papillomavirus vaccination, cancer screening, oncology infrastructure and affordable treatment through the Social Health Insurance oncology benefits package.

"Investment in cancer care is not just a health priority, it is a development imperative," explained Oluga.

He added Kenya is ready to work with global partners to close the equity gap and build resilient cancer systems that deliver hope and dignity to all.

The launch brought together leaders from governments, multilateral institutions, the private sector and civil society.

It marked the formal creation of the Global Cancer Fund, designed to complement national cancer strategies and global health efforts such as the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative for Cancer and Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy.

Kenya expressed interest in benefitting from the fund’s financing mechanisms to accelerate equity in cancer care and ensure no patient is left behind, said Oluga.

Global Cancer Fund launches Sh162 billion drive, Kenya among first backers
