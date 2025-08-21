Heartbreak for stranded families as State freezes overseas treatment

Dr.Mercy Mwangangi,CEO Social Health Authority(SHA),on 3rd June 2025,She officially assume office today after her appointment in April. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

A five-year-old with heart disease was all set for a life-saving flight to India.

The air tickets were ready. But out of the blue, the Ministry of Health suspended overseas medical travel support.

Now, the boy’s inconsolable family cannot understand the “insensitivity” of the government. A donor had committed to pay Sh1.9 million, whereas the Social Health Authority (SHA) was to foot the overseas treatment charges capped at Sh500,000.