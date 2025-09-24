×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research

Health & Science
 By Ann Wairimu | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Mbagathi County Referral Hospital carries out complex surgeries. [File, Standard]

Once a facility marked by devastating stories of negligence and endless complaints about poor medical attention, Mbagathi County Referral Hospital has overcome numerous challenges.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson introduced a new administrative model, placing it under the leadership of competent CEOs in the health field. Today, Mbagathi is writing a new story of progress and success. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has become a lifeline for mothers and families.

Since its launch in 2024, the unit has provided specialised lifesaving care to 493 newborns admitted internally, alongside 126 referrals from other hospitals within and outside the county.

“This number reflects improved service delivery. The NICU has transformed Mbagathi into a true county referral hospital, easing the burden on mothers who previously had to seek services far away,” said CEO Alexander Irungu. A few years ago, Mr Irungu said many families had to travel long distances for such services, and many deaths were reported.

Mbagathi hospital has also carried out complex surgeries. Last month, doctors gave 27-year-old Freddy Christopher a new lease of life after a successful but delicate brain surgery to manage a high-grade tumor. Led by neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya, the team carried out the hospital’s first-ever ventriculo-peritoneal shunt procedure.

In May last year, a team led by Dr Chaudry Areeb, a plastic and reconstruction specialist, performed the hospital’s first major reconstructive plastic surgery on 29-year-old Bernard Sigei, who had suffered multiple tendon, nerve, and vascular injuries to his hand. The three-hour procedure, guided by a newly installed CT scan, restored function and offered him a fresh start.

Beyond clinical care, the hospital hosts the only quality-accredited laboratory in Nairobi and is setting up a blood screening unit to mitigate chronic shortages in the city’s health facilities. It is also emerging as a hub for medical research, attracting local and international scholars.

Governor Sakaja’s decision to appoint professional CEOs to head Nairobi’s hospitals has reshaped service delivery. The CEO-led model, first rolled out in Level 5 hospitals and now expanding to Level 4, has improved efficiency and restored trust in public facilities.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research
Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research
Next article
SHA officials pose as patients in bid to silence protesting hospitals
SHA officials pose as patients in bid to silence protesting hospitals
.

Similar Articles

Stigma keeps Kenyan men from treatment, new data reveals
By David Njaaga 2025-09-23 18:58:00
Stigma keeps Kenyan men from treatment, new data reveals
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
By AFP 2025-09-23 18:12:37
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
By AFP 2025-09-23 18:03:35
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
.

Latest Articles

Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research
Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research
Health & Science
By Ann Wairimu
2025-09-24 12:34:20
Premium
SHA officials pose as patients in bid to silence protesting hospitals
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-24 12:19:04
Stigma keeps Kenyan men from treatment, new data reveals
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-09-23 18:58:00
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-23 18:12:37
.

Recommended Articles

>Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-23 15:44:58
Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade
>Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-23 06:00:00
Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
>State banks on community conservancies to save endangered rhino species
By Ali Abdi 2025-09-22 19:06:21
State banks on community conservancies to save endangered rhino species
>Rising costs, fraud push Africa healthcare to digital shift
By David Njaaga 2025-09-22 13:46:33
Rising costs, fraud push Africa healthcare to digital shift
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved