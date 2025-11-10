How to protect your family during cold season

A woman suffering from a cold. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Medical experts warn that the short rains expected from October will likely come with a rise in flu (Influenza) cases. The rains will usher in cold weather, which often leads to an increase in infections. Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is expected to peak during this period, calling for preventive measures by both individuals and the government to curb it.

In countries such as the United States and other developed nations, vaccination against flu and pneumonia is mandatory for people considered at high risk, as these illnesses affect millions each year.

As the seasons change, experts urge everyone to take extra care of their health. Warm clothing becomes essential to keep the body protected from the chill and its discomforts.