Premium

Why Somali patients are seeking kidney treatment in Kenya

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 32m ago | 4 min read

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health has widened its inquiry into alleged malpractice and ethical breaches in Kenya’s kidney transplant sector.

The probe comes amid mounting concerns over weak regulatory oversight, claims of unethical practices, and a rising influx of foreign patients particularly from Somalia seeking kidney transplant in the country.

Government banks on new strategy to increase tree cover
Government banks on new strategy to increase tree cover
Kenya moves to stabilise HIV, TB services after funding shock
Kenya moves to stabilise HIV, TB services after funding shock
