×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 8h ago | 3 min read
 Some of the buildings submerged at Roberts Camp after Lake Baringo swelled. [File, Standard]

At almost 9 am, tens of school-going children are balancing against the tides sweeping along the Marigat-Loruk road. It is long past the school official reporting time but in Loruk, no one follows the school clock anymore, lake Baringo has set a new schedule.

Every morning, parents and teachers performed the same grim ritual of surveying the submerged roads for safe passage, checking the school grounds for crocodiles and hippos. Only then could the day begin.

“It is no longer business as usual. The morning starts with scooping water from the house and making sure the surroundings are clear before I let the children out since there are many crocodiles and hippos,” Gladys Chepotipin says.

For many learners, crossing over parts of submerged roads to school is becoming a nightmare. Besides the water levels that pose danger especially for the younger learners, there also face danger of wild animals who roam about.

“The biggest challenge that the learners now face is encountering crocodiles and hippopotamuses along the road. A bridge needs to be urgently constructed to allow learners to access schools without endangering their lives,” Aaron Cheburet, a resident said.

The teachers say that while the increasing water levels has affected operations in schools, altering reporting times, the learners are neither safe at home as most of their homes are now submerged.

At Loruk Primary school, learners risk attack from crocodiles and hippos as the lake waters has encroached in to the school compound. Break times are no longer as usual as learners are confined to some sections considered safer by teachers, to protect learners from potential danger.

According to Chepyator Johanna, Loruk village elder, the security in schools is becoming a concern as wild animals like hippos have turned playgrounds in to grazing fields.

“With the advancing waters, some schools like Loruk Primary need fence to keep the learners safe from wild animals. It is very dangerous because wild animals always stray in to the compound and teachers have a hard time ensuring that the learners are protected. Putting up a fence to protect the students,” Chepyator said.

Given previous incidences of attacks in the area, the parents noted that learners in such hardship areas should be provided lunch for during such times.

“The challenge is that the learners often go back home for lunch and resume afternoon lessons. This exposes learners to more danger since they have to cross the submerged roads close to four times a day. The government should ensure that these learners are provided with lunch at school,” Kennedy Komen, a member of the board at Loruk Primary school said.

Baringo Fishermen Cooperative Chairman, Joshua Chepsergon said that the fluctuating water levels that have been experienced in Lake Baringo has resulted in numerous losses. In 2020 when the lake level rose, health facilities, hotels, homes and even schools were submerged.

“And just when businesses were resuming and people had just started rebuilding lives and renovating buildings, the water levels in increasing again,” he noted.

Even as communities struggle to adapt to the changing environments, some facilities have come up with innovative ways to keep businesses afloat. In facilities like Soi Safari Lodge, business, suspended bridges have become the new attraction, an innovation that allows visitors to access areas that are partly submerged.

While parts of the buildings are submerged, suspended bridges have been constructed to allow visitors to access buildings.

“We had to come up with innovative approaches for business to stay afloat. The engineers had to rework on the facility to allow visitors access some rooms, which interestingly is receiving a lot of attention from tourists. We had to adapt to the changing environments,” Augustine Onyango, a staff at the facility said.

Recently, researchers at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute raised a warning that the water levels across all the Rift Valley lakes have immensely increased. They said the increase call for a study.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
Next article
School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again
School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again
.

Similar Articles

'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
By AFP 2025-09-04 09:33:12
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-04 08:20:00
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
.

Latest Articles

Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
Health & Science
By Okumu Modachi
2025-09-05 17:07:44
Why Ghana's cleft care center is game changer for Africa
Health Opinion
By Susannah Schaefer And Prof Peter Donkor
2025-09-05 15:37:54
School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2025-09-05 12:49:53
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
.

Recommended Articles

>Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
>How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved