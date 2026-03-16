How SHA jobs have become a two tribes affair

Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Despite heated debate over alleged irregularities in the hiring process at the Social Health Authority (SHA), two communities continue to dominate jobs at the agency, raising concerns over compliance with constitutional requirements on diversity.

In the ongoing recruitment of claims management officers, the two communities account for more than 50 per cent of the shortlisted candidates.

This comes just a month after the same two tribes were reported to have dominated the recruitment of county operations managers.