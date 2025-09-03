×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 1d ago | 2 min read
 

Global Alliance of Improved Nutrition  (GAIN) Kenya Country Director Ruth Okowa, during an event held in November 2024 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Good nutrition is the cornerstone of healthy living, productivity, and economic growth, yet Kenya continues to grapple with persistent and emerging nutritional challenges.

At a media roundtable convened by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Kenya, stakeholders sounded the alarm on the country’s “triple burden of malnutrition”—undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and the rapid rise of overweight and obesity.

Speaking at the event, Veronica Kirogo, head of the Division of Nutrition and Dietetics at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the need to fully integrate nutrition into Kenya’s social and economic development agenda if the country is to meet its development goals.

“Good nutrition reduces healthcare costs and boosts productivity. This translates into an annual loss of Sh 373.9 billion, or 6.9 per cent of our GDP as per the Cost of Hunger in Africa Study of 2019,” said Kirogo.

She noted that while Kenya has a strong legal and policy framework on nutrition, challenges remain in implementation and utilisation.

The effects of poor nutrition, Kirogo added, are far-reaching, ranging from an unhealthy workforce to poor school performance and an increased demand for curative health services.

A 2017 World Bank report highlights that every dollar invested in nutrition yields up to 22 dollars in economic returns through improved productivity, reduced healthcare costs, and enhanced cognitive outcomes.

The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) paints a mixed picture: 18 per cent of children under five are stunted, 10 per cent are underweight, and three per cent are overweight.

Additionally, 42 per cent of pregnant women suffer from iron deficiency anaemia. 

Although stunting, underweight, wasting, and childhood overweight rates have declined compared to previous years, progress remains slow.

Ruth Okowa, GAIN Kenya Country Director, expressed concern about the  rising burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions.

“A particularly alarming trend is the rapid rise in overweight and obesity, driven by reduced physical activity and the growing consumption of unhealthy diets. These conditions not only strain our health systems but also erode family incomes and threaten the well-being of future generations,” she warned.

GAIN Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to working with national and county governments to strengthen nutrition-related policies and frameworks. 

Its initiatives include supporting food fortification and biofortification programmes, advancing the Kenya Nutrient Profile Model (KNPM) for clearer food labelling, embedding food safety in county legislation, and improving supply chains for nutritious foods.

According to Okowa, these efforts are designed to create an enabling environment for healthier diets, reduce the burden of foodborne diseases, and tackle malnutrition.

Stakeholders concluded by urging policymakers to close enforcement gaps and keep nutrition at the top of Kenya’s political agenda, positioning it as a national priority for improved health and sustainable economic growth.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved