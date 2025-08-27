×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Health officials raise concern over cross-border TB management

Health & Science
 By Anne Atieno | 1w ago | 2 min read
 

Daniel Ng'etich during the launch of 'Mulika TB-Maliza TB' awareness campaign on World TB Day at Uhuru Park, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Health officials drawn from Kenya and Tanzania have raised concerns over challenges that hamper cross-border tuberculosis (TB) management.

The health officials said, patient disappearances, family secrecy and administrative red tape were undermining treatment efforts, thus fueling complications that led to death.

John Alila, a clinical officer coordinating TB cross-border activities in Nyatike sub-county, admitted that they were facing challenges tracking patients.

Alila regretted that individuals often seek medical services only to vanish mid-treatment.

"We need a follow-up, but we lose them as they disappear across the border, while some come back with complications and even die," he said.

He said relatives also hide patients to avoid stigma or due to cultural beliefs, thus complicating efforts to locate and monitor them.

The health experts cited cases where some patients use different names when crossing the border, making traceability difficult.

They said restrictive border policies and lack of shared health data systems exacerbate the problem, hence delayed and prevented follow-ups.

The health officials called for innovative modalities to ensure seamless care to help address gaps.

They noted emerging trends in HIV-TB co-infections, where lowered immunity leaves individuals at greater risk, while occupational risks like small-scale mining and tobacco consumption heighten vulnerability.

Oluoch Odoro, who oversees TB and HIV clinics in Kuria East Sub-County linked the challenges to high-risk environments like gold mining.

Odoro who commended authorities in Migori and Tanzania for improving access to medical supplies warned of the dangers posed by mobile populations.

"Treatment defaulting is a critical issue which is often tied to bureaucratic obstacles," the health official said.

Community Health Promoter Joseph Chacha called for streamlined processes to overcome immigration and administrative barriers that deter patients from completing regimens.

The medics proposed recommendations that could help enhance protocols, including joint patient registries and awareness campaigns to tackle stigma and family secrecy.

They were speaking during a cross-border meeting held in Mabera, Migori County that brought together key stakeholders including immigration authorities, local government administrators, health officials, community health promoters, clinicians and doctors from both countries. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved