×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

No, thank you: Ex-Senator Kembi Gitura quits top hospital role

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 1w ago | 3 min read
 Former  Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura. [File, Standard]

Former  Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has resigned as Chairman of the Board at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), barely eight months after his appointment.

 In a statement on Tuesday, August 26, Gitura cited political and personal conflict as the reason for stepping down.

This comes even as the Social Health Authority (SHA) faces scrutiny over healthcare funding.

The authority has suspended 45 health facilities across 18 counties from accessing benefits.

Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi announced the suspensions in a notice on Tuesday, saying the affected facilities will not receive any benefits during the suspension period.

The ministry had earlier suspended 40 other facilities and confirmed that Sh 7.7 billion has been disbursed to Primary Health Care (PHC) as part of government reforms.

Several hospitals, including Ladnan Hospital, have been flagged for receiving unusually high payments, raising concerns over transparency and governance.

The former senator, who was gazetted as chair on December 20, 2024, said holding the position made it difficult to freely criticise government policies, particularly on governance and corruption.

“When I accepted this role, many of my friends and political supporters questioned whether I had shifted my allegiance to UDA. I explained that this was not a political appointment, but optics matter. People still linked me to the government,” Gitura noted.

He said his resignation was influenced by his political stance against the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government.

 “I do not support UDA government policies on virtually all fronts. I do not want to mislead anyone by my actions, words, or deeds.

In 2027, every vote will count, and I want my political stand to be clear,” he said.

The former senator praised KUTRRH as a successful institution that has reduced the need for Kenyans to seek treatment abroad.

 “I have resigned due to the personal conflicts I have mentioned. True, I may be doing a good job at helping make positive change at the hospital, but I am a politician,” he said.

Gitura emphasised his commitment to honest politics and national unity.

“What do people think of me when I do not speak out loudly as I have always been known to do on the very many issues confronting us, including the rampant corruption now afflicting our nation like a ravaging cancer?” he asked.

Amid his resignation, public scrutiny of SHA payments has intensified.

Ladnan Hospital reportedly received Sh195 million since October last year despite being classified as a Level 3 outpatient facility.

Other hospitals flagged include Jumia Hospital Huruma, Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Experts and healthcare associations have questioned the transparency of these payments.

“I want to be on the correct side of history when the penultimate chapter on our nationhood is written,” Gitura said, underscoring the principle that national institutions should not be politicised.

KUTRRH opened in 2019 and has become a hospital of choice for patients in Kenya and the region.

Gitura served alongside board members he described as “extremely devoted and selfless.” 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved