SHA promised quality medical care, but it bleeds taxpayers' funds

Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga and Social Health Authority CEO Mercy Mwangangi during a press briefing at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

While majority of Kenyans struggle to access quality health care, billions of taxpayers’ money is being lost under the new health scheme that was meant to improve access to medical care by disadvantaged Kenyans and curb fraud.

A number of hospitals have been flagged for working closely with Social Health Authority (SHA) leadership to mint millions of shillings while they give little in the quest to improve the country’s health services.