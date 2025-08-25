War Memorial woes: Despite eight court orders, hospital still closed

Nakuru county enforcement officers keep vigil at the War Memorial Hospital after they stormed the facility, forcing nurses, doctors and staff to abandon patients, on January 23, 2024. [File, Standard]

There is a sense of nostalgia and regret among Nakuru residents and former patients of the once-vibrant War Memorial Hospital, now turning into a ghost facility after serving the community for over 50 years.

The stalemate surrounding the hospital’s closure is marked by indifference from the key players, even as patients have died due to the ongoing impasse. The Nakuru County Government has erected a perimeter wall around the facility, denying access to the public.