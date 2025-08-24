Why SHA health scheme locks out teenage mothers

One of teenage mothers at Ngaramara area in Isiolo Sub County. [File, Standard]

When Susan’s 17-year-old daughter started complaining of chest pains, she assumed it was just a minor illness.

She was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where Susan was confronted with a brutal truth that left her shaken. Her daughter was five months pregnant.

The girl had been keeping the secret, too ashamed and afraid of stigma to speak up.“My daughter carried the pregnancy in silence, hiding her growing belly under loose clothes. She was terrified of how I would receive the news,” says Susan.