Kenya-Japan partnership paves way for local vaccine manufacturing by 2027

Public Health Ps Mary Muthoni with MOH delegates at the Japan Institute for Health Security and the National Center for Global Health & Medicine in Tokyo, Japan.[Courtesy]

Kenya has announced bold plans to start producing vaccines locally by 2027, marking a major step toward reducing reliance on donor support and strengthening regional health security.

The target, unveiled at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), comes as Kenya deepens its health partnership with Japan and positions itself to play a bigger role in Africa’s vaccine manufacturing drive.

At a Gavi-hosted session on Africa’s Leadership in Health, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stressed that Kenya’s approach goes beyond building factories.

“This effort extends beyond simply producing vaccines it is about ensuring long-term resilience through political commitment, community involvement, and innovative collaborations,” she said.

While in Tokyo, a Kenyan delegation toured the Japan Institute for Health Security and the National Center for Global Health & Medicine.

The visits focused on research into malaria, infectious diseases, and diagnostics areas seen as critical to future preparedness.

Officials said the exchange underscored the value of Japan’s expertise in helping Kenya build a robust health security framework and advance toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

At the same conference, the Japan Center for International Exchange (JCIE) convened a discussion on the “Africa–Japan Common Vision on Health.” The dialogue cast health not only as a social priority but also as a foundation for economic progress and shared prosperity between the two regions.

Kenya currently spends around Sh 8 billion annually to meet vaccine needs. Despite achieving more than 80 percent childhood immunization coverage, the country remains reliant on external suppliers. Through the Kenya BioVax Institute, the government hopes to reduce this dependence and build a stronger base for future needs.

With support of approximately Sh 8 billion from the World Bank, BioVax is preparing to begin operations. Initial production will focus on typhoid and pneumococcal vaccines before expanding to cholera and Ebola, with routine immunizations such as polio, tetanus, and Hepatitis B also in the long-term pipeline.

Plans also envision the production of biotherapeutics, including insulin and antivenoms.

A feasibility study delivered in 2025 detailed the design of a “smart vaccine manufacturing facility,” combining modern technology with reinforced pharmacovigilance and regulatory oversight to meet international standards.

Kenya has also been extending its ties with international institutions. In November 2024, the Ministry of Health signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), which will set up a regional office in Nairobi and coordinate the Advancing Vaccine End-to-end Capabilities (AVEC) project.

The initiative aligns Kenya’s ambitions with the Africa CDC’s target of producing 60 percent of Africa’s vaccines locally by 2040.

The BioVax Institute has taken an increasingly visible role in global conversations on vaccine production. At the World Local Production Forum in Abu Dhabi, Kenya emphasized its commitment to advancing equitable access to medical technologies. Domestically, BioVax has worked on governance reforms and stakeholder engagement to integrate its strategy into the country’s broader health and economic goals.

The 2027 target coincides with Kenya’s expected graduation from Gavi and UNICEF vaccine support.

Currently, the government pays roughly KES 4 billion of the country’s vaccine bill, while donors contribute about KES 32 billion. Local manufacturing, officials argue, would relieve fiscal pressures while positioning Kenya as a supplier to the wider East African region.

Yet vaccine manufacturing is among the most complex and resource-intensive areas of pharmaceutical production.

Experts point to the need for strong regulatory structures, reliable supply chains, highly trained personnel, and the capacity to meet international quality standards.

Questions remain as to whether Kenya can expand beyond limited-scale production and compete with well-established manufacturers in Asia or South Africa.

Even so, policymakers believe that partial local capacity would be a step forward. By securing even modest production, Kenya could cushion itself from supply disruptions while also contributing to regional health resilience.

As the countdown to 2027 begins, the challenge for Kenya will be turning ambitious plans into practical results.