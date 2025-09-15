Gigantomastia: When breast growth becomes a health burden

For some women, the natural process of breast development spirals into a painful, life-changing burden.

Their breasts enlarge so rapidly and excessively that each can weigh several kilogrammes, making ordinary tasks like walking upright, sleeping comfortably or finding clothes that fit almost impossible. Many suffer in silence, cowering under layers of fabric and battling shame from society’s gaze.

Yet behind this struggle lies a recognised medical condition known as gigantomastia.