Fintechs urged to prioritise employee mental health

Human Resource professionals have called on fintech companies and other financial institutions to invest more in employee mental health and well-being.

While warning that burnout and workplace stress are silently eroding productivity, the experts said team-building retreats and fun corporate activities are not mere luxuries but critical business strategies for boosting staff morale and output.

Speaking during a leadership and workplace wellness forum in Bungoma, James Mwangi, a corporate wellness consultant said many organisations think a staff retreat is just an expense affair.

“In reality, it’s an investment with measurable returns improved teamwork, reduced turnover, and sharper problem-solving skills," said Mr Mwangi.

Mental health experts say the fast-paced nature of the financial sector marked by tight deadlines, regulatory pressures, and high customer expectations often leaves employees emotionally drained.

Incorporating activities such as nature retreats, sports days, creative challenges, and cultural trips can provide a reset that enhances resilience and workplace harmony.

A recent study by the Kenya Institute of Human Resource Management found that companies integrating structured wellness and recreational programs recorded up to 23 per cent higher productivity levels and a significant reduction in absenteeism.

One fintech firm putting this philosophy into practice is Demulla.

Over the weekend, the Demulla family stepped away from loan portfolios, data dashboards, and client calls to spend quality time together at a vibrant team-building retreat. The goal was simple yet powerful—to have fun, recharge, and strengthen the bonds that make them one united team.

The day was alive with obstacle challenges, problem-solving games, and bursts of pure laughter. On the surface, it may have looked like “just fun,” but behind the laughter was a deliberate business strategy.

“When teams play together, they collaborate better, trust grows faster, and creativity flows more freely. We may work in different regions,” said Viona Aoko, Branch Manager at Sori Branch, adding, “But events like these make us feel like one branch, one team. That bond is priceless.”

As the day wound down, the atmosphere became even livelier, with dance challenges, karaoke contests, spoken-word pieces, and the crowd-favorite Mr and Miss Demulla competition.

Away from the usual office routines, colleagues showcased unexpected talents and personalities, creating moments that helped strengthen connections beyond work.

“It was great to laugh, compete, and cheer with people I usually only interact with over the phone or email,” said Ivy Emma, one of the company’s collection officer. “Now, when I see their names on a message, there’s a friendly face behind it.”

Sir Kelvin Keloti, Demulla’s Managing Director, noted that the company’s success is built purely on the creativity of the employees and that it could only be maintained through such activities that juggle the mind.

“Our success is built on people first. Technology is an enabler, but it’s the energy, creativity, and unity of our staff that truly make Demulla thrive. Fun isn’t a distraction, it’s an investment in the human connections that power our innovation.”

Even for newcomers, the experience was transformative. “I felt welcomed into the Demulla family from the very first game,” shared Doreen Amojong, an intern. “Seeing leaders and staff interacting so freely was inspiring, it made me feel like I’m part of something bigger.”

From an HR perspective, Annette Mulama, Head of HR, sees such events as essential. “These activities remind us that while we work hard, we also need to care for our well-being. Building trust and friendship away from the office enhances collaboration when we’re back at our desks and that shows out in our productivity.”

The return on investment in fun is clear- happier teams, stronger collaboration, and a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent.

Patricia Nalyanya, Head of Customer Experience PR, and Branding, observes that Fun fuels morale, morale drives engagement, and engagement leads to better results.

“Our clients feel the difference when our teams are united and motivated,” she said.

According to her, Demulla’s approach is exactly the kind of forward-thinking strategy fintechs and other financial institutions should adopt.

“Wellness is no longer optional, it is a competitive advantage. When employees feel valued, refreshed, and connected, they return to work with renewed passion, ready to innovate and deliver exceptional results,” said Nalyanya.