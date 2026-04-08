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Future of EA health insurance depends on better systems, not more products

Health Opinion
 By Moses Kuria | 1h ago | 2 min read
 

Acting CEO of Carepay International and M-TIBA Moses G Kuria

Health insurance is one of the fastest-growing lines of business for many East African insurers. It has also long been one of the hardest to make sustainably profitable.

Premium volumes are rising, but margins remain fragile. In several markets, medical loss ratios approach or exceed breakeven even before administrative costs are considered.

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