×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why KMPDC, patients must take medical misconduct seriously

Health Opinion
 By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya | 10h ago | 3 min read

“Dr Suhail Anjum, 44, and the unnamed nurse were caught in a ‘compromising position’ by a colleague who walked in on the pair at Tameside hospital. The consultant anaesthetist had asked another nursing colleague to monitor the male patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could go to the bathroom,” wrote The Guardian, a UK newspaper, recently.

The article elicited much debate on social media, especially because a tribunal allowed the doctor to continue practising because he had "very low risk" of repeating the professionally unethical behaviour.

Back here in Kenyan, many wondered how such a case be handled.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), the regulatory body, handles complaints of professional misconduct including medical negligence, patient abandonment and failure to give care. Its Disciplinary and Ethics Committee is empowered to conduct inquiries into such complaints. It can admonish, suspend, or take other disciplinary action.

KMPDC data indicates that out of 17,749 registered medical and dentists practitioners, only 11,751 are active. There is also a noted increase of complaints to the council from 80 in 2021 to 132 last year. Many of those complaints involve misdiagnosis, wrong treatment, lack of informed consent and errors in case management.

KMPDC defines misconduct as behaviour that violates medical ethics, professional standards, or patient safety. Common categories include negligence, failure to attend to a patient under care, leaving a patient unattended during a procedure, failure to provide timely or appropriate treatment, and breach of ethics professional boundaries.

It also treats sexual relations with patients or staff within the clinical setting a breach, besides others unprofessional practices.

According to the council, serious misconduct includes such acts as leaving a patient under anaesthetic and shifting to engage in conduct unrelated to medical care, as is the case with the UK doctor. It is interpreted as abandoning duty of care, putting a patient at risk (even if no harm resulted), and breach of trust.

Once such complaints are proven, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee is likely to enforce serious sanctions including revocation of licence, suspension, paying fines or compensating a harmed patient. Considerations on the sanctions depends on how severity of the consequences, or whether it was a one-off error. Of course, repeat misconducts will get harsher penalties. The doctor’s attitude, especially if they demonstrate genuine remorse, is likely to mitigate their case.

The KMPDC disciplinary body may be harder due to public confidence consideration even if the risk of repetition is judged low and affects trustworthiness of the medical profession. Sometimes public confidence demands stronger sanctions than those needed strictly for risk. It is therefore clear that KMPDC would be more stringent on a case as listed above that is likely to taint the whole profession.

It is also crucial to note that a suspended practitioner must meet strict conditions before reinstatement.  

Patients, or indeed anyone else who is dissatisfied with professional services offered, or alleges a breach of standards by a medical practitioner is expected to lodge a complaint with KMPDC.

However, patients or their families are encouraged to discuss such dissatisfaction with the medical facility involved or seek a second opinion first before they launch such complaints.

Dr Mutisya is a consultant psychiatrist 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Next article
Reflections on Kenya's progress on contraceptives
Reflections on Kenya's progress on contraceptives
.

Similar Articles

Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-09-21 17:36:04
Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency
Is a glass of wine good for your health?
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-09-12 06:04:00
Is a glass of wine good for your health?
.

Latest Articles

Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts
Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts
Health & Science
By Mark Oloo
2025-10-06 20:50:00
Why KMPDC, patients must take medical misconduct seriously
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-10-06 15:56:27
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-06 10:41:13
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-06 07:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
By Dr Catherine Mutisya 2025-09-07 16:06:49
Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
>Why Ghana's cleft care center is game changer for Africa
By Susannah Schaefer And Prof Peter Donkor 2025-09-05 15:37:54
Why Ghana's cleft care center is game changer for Africa
>Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
By Peter Abwao 2025-09-04 16:09:44
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
>AI has the potential to streamline every aspect of healthcare
By Phyllis Migwi 2025-09-01 10:46:56
AI has the potential to streamline every aspect of healthcare
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved